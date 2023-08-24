DCSN Manufacturing Inc. now ‘Made in Guyana’ certified

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday certified DCSN Manufacturing Inc., to use the GNBS approved ‘Made in Guyana’ certification mark for its pre-stressed concrete elements, cationic rapid setting bitumen emulsion CRS – 2 and RC – 250 rapid curing cutback bitumen.

The ‘Made in Guyana’ standards mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

In a brief ceremony held at DCSN Manufacturing Inc., Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal congratulated the company which is now the eight businesses in the construction industry to be certified under the GNBS Permit to use the ‘Made in Guyana’ certification.

The minister lauded the company for remaining competitive as the demand for construction materials increase. It was also highlighted that the business was certified one-day before the opening of the International Building Expo 2023.

DCSN executives and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The ‘Made in Guyana’ certificate was handed over by GNBS Head of Marketing, Mr. Syeid Ibrahim to Managing Director of DCSN Manufacturing Inc., Ms. Chaitanya Jagmohan, in the presence of GNBS Technical Officer, Mr. Orlando Sturge, among others.

Also in attendance were Vice President of Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association, Mr. Rafeek Khan, among others.

