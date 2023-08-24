CSEC, CAPE results can be accessed at 6pm today

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that the results of this year’s May /June 2023 CXC® regional examinations for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC) examinations will be released online at 6:00pm today.

In a brief statement on Wednesday CXC stated that “Candidates may access their results via the CXC® Student Portal at www.cxc.org/student-results.”

This year, candidates that wrote the CSEC Mathematics examination were not graded for Paper 02 of the examinations. Back in May CXC had stated that students writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) 2023 Mathematics examination will only be graded on their School Based Assessment (SBA) and Paper 01 of the examinations.

This was due to a breach of the Mathematics Paper 02 examination which had occurred in Jamaica.

CXC had stated that “As a result of the breach and the compromise of the examination, as well as consideration for the mental health and wellbeing of our candidates, timely release of results, and matriculation requirements, CXC has determined that for this examination the modified approach will be used to award fair and valid grades. The modified approach entails assessment of: (1) the School Based Assessment or Paper 032 (Alternative to SBA) for private candidates; and (ii) Paper 01.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will announce Guyana’s CAPE and CSEC results at a ceremony being held at the Anna Regina Secondary School in Region Two. This ceremony is scheduled for 14:00h.