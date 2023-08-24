Brampton Gladiators retain ORSCA/Adana Homes trophy

Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese batsman Avinash Sookdeo slammed a brilliant, unbeaten 71 to spur Brampton Gladiators to an exciting 25-run win over Sunshine in this year’s Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes 10-10 final.

Playing last Sunday at Emancipation Park, in Brampton, Ontario, the right-handed Sookdeo clobbered nine sixes and a four helping Brampton Gladiators to a daunting 146-4 from 10-overs.

Sunshine responded with 121-5 when the 10-overs ran out.

Sookdeo got support from Zaheer Allard who contributed 18 after skipper and veteran player Bobby Parasnauth won the toss and opted to bat.

Ryan Dhoray ended with 2-21 from his maximum two overs.

When Sunshine batted, another Canada-based Guyanese Imran Ali hit a fighting 36 and ex-Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters making 25.

Riaz Kadir captured two wickets for 19 runs in his two-over spell to be most successful bowler for the winning combination.

Sookdeo was named player-of-the-match for his batting brilliance and he received a trophy.

Each player from both sides took home a trophy for being in the championship game as well. The winner and runners-up teams also carted off one apiece.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, President of the ORSCA, Mitch Bacchus, congratulated the champion side while he thanked Managing Director of Adana Homes, Satishwar Persaud, for his sponsorship again. The competition had attracted 18 teams.