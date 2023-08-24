Black Bush Polder residents protest deplorable road

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Residents and vehicle owners in Black Bush Polder, East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) on Wednesday blocked the Lesbeholden access road in protest over the deplorable state of the road.
Agriculture machinery were dragged across the road Wednesday morning as angry residents lamented the condition of the road despite sections were “patched up” recently.
Kaieteur News understands that the road is being “patched up” but the contractor did not seal off the patches that were filled with bricks and sand.
The frustrated residents stressed that the work being executed by the contractor is shoddy and unacceptable while noting that the contractor left incomplete work for over four weeks.
Police were reportedly summoned and upon arrival removed the machinery that lay across the street to allow the free flow of traffic.
