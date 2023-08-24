AAG on potential link with Adidas

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – A potential turning point for Guyana’s track and field endeavors is on the horizon, as the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is solidifying a collaboration with the renowned German athletic apparel and footwear company, Adidas.

Emanuel Archibald and Aliyah Abrams took to the stage at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, adorned in Adidas gear that undoubtedly caught the attention of many.

Amanda Hermonstine, the President of AAG, is personally present at the World Championships and shed light on this significant development.

She elaborated on the partnership, revealing that Guyanese representative Cubie Seegobin, acting as an agent for Adidas, worked in conjunction with the local track and field governing body to outfit the Guyanese athletes for the global event.

Describing this collaboration as “the beginning of a relationship,” Hermonstine shared, “I contacted Cubie and we discussed the possibilities. He assured me that Adidas would sponsor uniforms for the World Championships, and they did. He also confirmed their commitment for uniforms for the Pan American Games.”

Hermonstine emphasised that there is also keen interest from Adidas in signing Guyana’s standout athletes, such as the sprint champion Emanuel Archibald and the celebrated Tianna Springer. Furthermore, she highlighted Adidas’ support for the upcoming CARIFTA Games next year.

Cubie Seegobin emphasised the ongoing support from Adidas, stating, “Moving forward, they (Adidas) probably will be supporting you (Guyana) in whatever way they can; it is the beginning of a relationship.”

Under Hermonstine’s leadership, the AAG is enjoying a successful season, following the suspension of former President Aubrey Hutson earlier this year.