Tyrell and Hunter off to World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting C/ships

Aug 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Twenty-three-year-old, T&T-based Guyanese powerlifter, Dominic Tyrell and 16-year-old Romeo Hunter along with Referee/Manager Franklyn Brisport-Luke are off to the World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting C/ships set for Romania, August 24th to September 3rd, 2023.

Dominic Tyrell and his family on Tuesday morning at the Piarco Int. Airport.

Tyrell left Trinidad yesterday morning while Hunter and Brisport-Luke departed Guyana on Monday evening, via the Olge International Airport.

The athletes and lone official are expected to be in Romania by today, Wednesday morning ahead of the biggest competition of their careers, thus far. They are both getting into Romania well ahead of their competition dates in order to acclimatise and be focused on the task at hand.
Tyrell will be contesting the Junior 74kg division (classic) with competition set for August 30th against 19 other athletes from Canada, Spain, India, France, Italy, Singapore, Hungary, Mexico, Ireland, New Zealand, Great Britain, Philippines, Kuwait, and Turkey. He would be lifting on Wednesday, August 30th.

Also aiming to better his counterparts in the classic division, 83kg class, is Hunter who will take on 20 other lifters hailing from Finland, Italy, USA, New Zealand, Great Britain, Slovakia, India, Czechia, Ireland, Canada, Turkiye, Thailand, South Africa and Japan. Competition day for Hunter would be August 31st.

The Executive of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is extending sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the National Sports Commission, and the Guyana Olympic Association for their support towards making the attendance of the athletes and officials, possible for Worlds.

Federation President Franklin Wilson with Romeo Hunter (left) and Franklyn Brisport-Luke (right) on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, this is the second World championship that the GAPLF is attending so far this year, Carlos Petterson-Griffith attended the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships held in Malta in June, while the Federation will be sending a three-member team to the World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships scheduled for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in October.

This Sunday the Federation would be hosting its 2023 Raw National Championships at the National Gymnasium from 09:00hrs.

