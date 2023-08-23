Team Antigua lifts 2023 World Domino C/ship title, as Guyana settle for Three-hand glory

Kaieteur Sports – The 19th edition of the World Domino Championship, organized by the World Council of Dominoes Federation, concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Guyana National Stadium. The event was spearheaded by Charles Ramson Jr., the Minister of Culture Youth and Sports, along with the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle.

The event saw over 150 participants from four prominent domino-playing nations: the United States of America (USA), Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and the host country, Guyana. The tournament featured various categories including Male and Female divisions, as well as Four-hand, Three-hand, Single, Pairs, Mixed Pairs, and Pool-a-Rama categories.

The overall championship title was claimed by Team Antigua, showcasing their dominance in the competition. Barbados secured the second position, while Guyana secured an honourable third place. A standout performer, Zenius Williams from Antigua, was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), and Sharon Jerome of Guyana earned the title of Team MVP.

The distinguished awards of World Domino King and Queen were bestowed upon Rensfield Davis from Antigua and Marlyn Gill from Barbados, respectively. In the Female category, Yonnette Christmas of Guyana secured second place, with Sharon Jerome also from Guyana claiming the third-place. On the male side, Alvis Benjamin from Antigua secured second place, while Sherwin Lovell finished in third.

In the Mixed Pairs category, the Antiguan duo of Zenius Williams and Shanika St. Louie emerged victorious. In the Female Pairs category, the title was secured by Rhonda Jenner and Wendy Carter of Barbados. Larraine Richardson and Larraine Edwards took second place, followed by Sara Lynch and Pat Jones in third. The Male Pairs category witnessed the dominance of Zenius Williams and Mclean Ales, with Randy Nicholls and Richard Leon from Barbados securing the second position, and Omar Carter and Albert Dorm finishing in third place.

Also in the Three-hand category, Team Guyana in the Male division clinched the championship title. Antigua and Barbados secured second and third places, respectively. In the Female Three-hand category, Team USA emerged victorious, with Guyana taking the second-place and Barbados claiming third.

The Pool-a-Rama segment concluded with Wayne Ripper from Guyana securing the third-place prize of US$100. Quincy Adams also of Guyana earned US$200 for the second position, while Pat Jones emerged as the first-place winner, walking away with the top prize of US$300.