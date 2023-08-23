Taxi driver found dead in bushes died from poisoning – Autopsy report

Kaieteur News – An autopsy performed on the body of the taxi driver who was on Saturday found dead in a clump of bushes at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), revealed that he died from “pesticide poisoning”.

The dead taxi driver, Orvil Pedro, had informed his common-law wife that he was in danger some two days before he was found dead.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the woman Annie Oscar divulged details of the final conversation she had with Pedro before he disappeared.

According to the woman, Pedro told her that he could not “bear-up with the situation he was in any longer” before hanging up the phone and that was the last she heard from him on Thursday last.

She had last seen him alive around 08:30hrs on Thursday last when he left their home at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to ply his trade as a taxi driver at Robb and Light Streets, Georgetown.

Oscar maintained a steady communication with Pedro and all went well until around noon when he received a strange phone call and drove off.

He called her and told her to go down to his friend’s place and wait for him there. Oscar said Pedro sounded nervous and when she asked him what was wrong, he told her that he was in trouble with an ex-girlfriend and “someone wanted to jail him”.

Pedro reportedly did not divulge any more details to Annie about his situation and when she offered to help, he insisted that he didn’t want to involve her in his troubles and that she should stay far.

The woman had even recalled him telling her that if anything happens to him, she should collect his car keys and keep the car in her possession because they were still paying off for it.

The last thing he reportedly said to her before disappearing, was “I have to go and find this girl [the ex-girlfriend] to solve this problem hay now” before hanging up the phone.

Oscar said she called him back but got no answer. She claimed that she kept calling until his phone went dead.

Two days later Pedro was found dead by a fisherman catching iguanas.