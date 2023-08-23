Several teams register victories as Upper Corentyne Zone starts

Latest update August 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
BCB/Dave West Indian Import 40 overs
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board has started the third inter zone league of the countywide Dave West Indian Second Division tournament. The tournament involves the hosting of five internal zones championship for teams in the Berbice Riverain, New Amsterdam/Canje, West Berbice, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.
Two of the five zones have been successfully completed with Cotton Tree winning the West Berbice title and Wiruni CC copping the championship title for the Berbice Riverain Zone. The overall Berbice champions would be crowned when the five eventual champions clash in a knockout tournament for the overall prize of one hundred thousand dollars.
A total of twenty eight teams are participating in the Upper Corentyne zone which has been divided into sub zones in the area. Outstanding performance with the bat came from S. Rasheed of Skeldon who scored 98, Farouk Elmodeen 63, Kumar Chand 80, Leonard Sandy 62 and Steven Embrack 51. Paul Tyndall of No. 48 had bowling figures of 6 for 33 and Victor Pedro 4 for 15.
Scores from recent matches are:
Yakusari Horizon-58 all out in 16 overs.
Trevor Sukhu 13, K. Amin 10
Paul Tyndalls for 33.
Ronald Potayya 2 for 5
No. 48 in reply reached 64 for 2 in 5.3 overs
Skeldon CC 164 all out in 27 overs
No. 35 Village 73 all out in 23 overs
No. 72 cut and Load 202 all out in 35 overs
Zameer Shaw 36, Deoprakash Ramdat 24.
Line Path Raptors 59 all out in 14.5 overs.
Deoprakash 3 for 2, Mukesh Edwards 2 for 10.
No. 70 MYO-103 all out in 19 overs.
Arif Khan 20, Rasheed Rahamat 19
Fazir Ally 3 for 10, Victor Pedro 4 for 15
No. 70 Young Blood 107 for 5 in 22 overs.
Algoo Khan 30, Victor Pedro 41
Scotsburg United 137 all out in 23 overs.
Nicholi Ceres 41, Wazir Khan 23, Eshwar Jagmohan 28.
Revaldo Williams 4 for 21, Jamol Giddings 2 for 15, A. Murain 2 for 12.
No. 35 Village 132 all out in 29.1 overs
Kemo Samsarran 24, Kumar Maneram 24.
Anand Jwandoo 3 for 20, Alameen Khan 3 for 18.
Yakusari Carib 51 all out is 12.3 overs.
No. 48 Challengers 53 for 2 in 7 overs
Eagles C.C -80 all out in 16 overs.
No. 69 Vikings 85 for 2 in 12.2 overs
Skeldon Estate 336 all out in 39.3 overs.
RFK Academy 33 in 11.2 overs
No. 64 Fighting Marines 336 in 35 overs,
Kumar Chand 80, Leonard Sandy 62, Steven Embrack 51.
Line Path 40 all out in 13.4 overs
Ramzan Subhan 7 for 06.
No. 72 Just Try CC defeated No.43 Scorpion by 26 runs at No. 43 Ground.
No. 72 Just Try CC 154 all out in 25.2 overs.
No. 43 Scorpion 128 all out in 21.2 overs
The tournament continues this weekend.
