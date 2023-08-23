Several teams register victories as Upper Corentyne Zone starts

BCB/Dave West Indian Import 40 overs

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board has started the third inter zone league of the countywide Dave West Indian Second Division tournament. The tournament involves the hosting of five internal zones championship for teams in the Berbice Riverain, New Amsterdam/Canje, West Berbice, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.

Two of the five zones have been successfully completed with Cotton Tree winning the West Berbice title and Wiruni CC copping the championship title for the Berbice Riverain Zone. The overall Berbice champions would be crowned when the five eventual champions clash in a knockout tournament for the overall prize of one hundred thousand dollars.

A total of twenty eight teams are participating in the Upper Corentyne zone which has been divided into sub zones in the area. Outstanding performance with the bat came from S. Rasheed of Skeldon who scored 98, Farouk Elmodeen 63, Kumar Chand 80, Leonard Sandy 62 and Steven Embrack 51. Paul Tyndall of No. 48 had bowling figures of 6 for 33 and Victor Pedro 4 for 15.

Scores from recent matches are:

At the No. 48 Ground, the home team defeated Yakusari Horizon by eight wickets.

Yakusari Horizon-58 all out in 16 overs.

Trevor Sukhu 13, K. Amin 10

Paul Tyndalls for 33.

Ronald Potayya 2 for 5

No. 48 in reply reached 64 for 2 in 5.3 overs

Lalu 17 not out Samaroo 16 Vernam 2 for 39 Skeldon Estate CC defeated No. 35 Village by 71 runs at the Skeldon Ground

Skeldon CC 164 all out in 27 overs

Sarwan 30, J. QKazi 26 Williams 4 for 15 Samsarran 3 for 35

No. 35 Village 73 all out in 23 overs

Samsarran 13 Moses 14 Abseer 5 for 15 No. 72 cut and Load CC defeated Line Path Raptor by 143 runs at No. 72

No. 72 cut and Load 202 all out in 35 overs

Zameer Shaw 36, Deoprakash Ramdat 24.

Mohabir 3 for 40, D. Chandradat 3 for 28.

Line Path Raptors 59 all out in 14.5 overs.

Chandradat 14, A. Harry 11

Deoprakash 3 for 2, Mukesh Edwards 2 for 10.

At the No. 70 Ground, MYO lost to No. 70 by 5 wickets

No. 70 MYO-103 all out in 19 overs.

Arif Khan 20, Rasheed Rahamat 19

Fazir Ally 3 for 10, Victor Pedro 4 for 15

No. 70 Young Blood 107 for 5 in 22 overs.

Algoo Khan 30, Victor Pedro 41

Scottsbury United defeated No.35 by 5 runs at the MYO Ground.

Scotsburg United 137 all out in 23 overs.

Nicholi Ceres 41, Wazir Khan 23, Eshwar Jagmohan 28.

Revaldo Williams 4 for 21, Jamol Giddings 2 for 15, A. Murain 2 for 12.

No. 35 Village 132 all out in 29.1 overs

Kemo Samsarran 24, Kumar Maneram 24.

Anand Jwandoo 3 for 20, Alameen Khan 3 for 18.

Bomb Squad gained a walk over verses No. 73 Young Warriors. No. 48 Challengers won their match against Yakusari Carib by 8 wickets the No. 48 Ground.

Yakusari Carib 51 all out is 12.3 overs.

Singh 11, B. Persaud 5 for 22, Paul Tyndall 2 for 24. Samaroo 3 for 02.

No. 48 Challengers 53 for 2 in 7 overs

Persaud 17, R. Latcha 16 not out. No. 69 Vikings C.C defeated Eagles C.C by 8 wickets at the No. 69 Ground.

Eagles C.C -80 all out in 16 overs.

Persaud 14, D. Christopher 19. Rajram 3 for 13, V. Narine 2 for 15

No. 69 Vikings 85 for 2 in 12.2 overs

Mathura 24, A. Nahal 19 No. 68 Superstars gained a walkover against No. 70 Spartan. Skeldon Estate crushed RFK Academy by 303 runs at Skeldon.

Skeldon Estate 336 all out in 39.3 overs.

Rasheed 98, F. Elmodeed 63 and N. Seenarine 32 Bobb 2 for 33, Z. Mahesh 3 for 44.

RFK Academy 33 in 11.2 overs

Dhup 12, Q. Burnett 5 for 11 No. 64 Fighting Marines defeated Line Path by 296 runs at No. 64.

No. 64 Fighting Marines 336 in 35 overs,

Kumar Chand 80, Leonard Sandy 62, Steven Embrack 51.

Sukhi 2 for 22, Z. Nabi 2 for 47

Line Path 40 all out in 13.4 overs

Kissoon 16

Ramzan Subhan 7 for 06.

No. 72 Just Try CC defeated No.43 Scorpion by 26 runs at No. 43 Ground.

No. 72 Just Try CC 154 all out in 25.2 overs.

Haimchand 76. Samaroo 2 for 32

No. 43 Scorpion 128 all out in 21.2 overs

Deen 20, N. Drepaul 17 Ramdass 4 for 29.

The tournament continues this weekend.