Prisoner collapses, dies while flushing toilet at Lusignan Prison

Kaieteur News – An inmate, reportedly serving time for simple larceny at the Lusignan Prison, collapsed and died on Monday while flushing the toilet in his cell.
The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is yet to release a statement on the incident but Kaieteur News understands that the prisoner was known in the prison as ‘Julian’. He was said to be a mixed-race individual and in his forties.
The prisoner was reportedly suffering from a stomach issue and had to undergo surgery for the condition. Persons alleged that prison authorities were aware that the man needed surgery and he was placed on a waiting list.
On Monday, ‘Julian’ used the toilet and his cellmates remembered him flushing with a bucket of water when all of sudden they heard, “Bla dam”.
After waiting a short while, they checked on him and found him lying motionless on the ground.
He was pronounced dead by health officials.
