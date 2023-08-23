LGC and RBL Junior Golf Programme concludes first leg in Berbice

Latest update August 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice leg of the LGC/Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd. Junior Golf Programme officially concluded at the Paradise Community Centre Ground. The competition began on August 14, 2023, and ended on August 17, 2023.
Over the course of three days, numerous children were introduced to the sport in a region known for its cricketing tradition. LGC Vice President Brian Hackett said, “We saw a total of 47 students attending the event.” We continue to see a number of children showing interest in the program as we bring it to them. Berbice is a county traditionally known for its cricket, so when we introduced the children to it, they were not au fait. But after the first day, they couldn’t put down their golf clubs; they were hitting the ball with great enthusiasm. They demonstrated that the game of golf has a place in Berbice, and we at the LGC are extremely happy to see this.”
Hackett also went on to note that the club is grateful to Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd. for their excellent initiative, which they have financed. Hackett noted that Republic Bank is making a difference in every community, particularly in Berbice, when it comes to promoting the game of golf. “We would like to express our gratitude to Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd. for taking this courageous initiative. It is truly appreciated, especially considering the positive feedback we have received.” The children of Berbice have demonstrated that golf is something we need to continue pursuing in the ancient county, based on the results we have seen,” Hackett shared.
Aden Semple from Presidents College and Kaden Persaud from Rosignol Secondary have noted that although the sport is outside their comfort zone, they thoroughly enjoyed it. They also expressed their gratitude to Republic Bank (Guy) Ltd. and the Lusignan Golf Club for making this opportunity possible for them.
This initiative will cater to approximately 150 children. With the conclusion of the Berbice leg, attention will now shift to the Linden (August 22-25) and Lusignan (August 21-24) legs, leading up to the highly anticipated grand finale on August 26, 2023 at the Lusignan Golf Club.
Guardians and parents are reminded to register their children just visit or call the Club house on 220-5660 and speak to the club Manager Vishal.
The results for the three days were as follows:
Ages 6-9 – FEMALES
MALES
Ages 10-12 (NO FEMALES IN THIS AGE GROUP)
MALES
Ages 13-14 (FEMALES)
MALES
Ages 15-16 (FEMALES)
MALES
