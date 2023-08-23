GBA’s 3-Star Referee/Judge workshop hailed a success

Kaieteur Sports – More than twenty enthusiastic individuals, both males and females, were honoured on Sunday as they received Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA)-recognized Referee/Judge certificates at the conclusion of the Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys/girls Junior Boxing Championship.

During the past week, a significant group of aspiring, as well as seasoned referee/judges participated in a two-day training seminar. This event featured Trinidad’s AIBA/Olympic 3-Star Referee/Judge Instructor and Evaluator, James Beckles. The seminars were an integral part of the developmental efforts by the Guyana Boxing Association, aimed at fortifying the local referee/judge platform to efficiently oversee local championships.

Beckles, an eminent figure as the sole 3-Star Referee/Judge Assessor in the English-speaking Caribbean, assumed the responsibility of conducting two pivotal training sessions. His expertise was channeled into an intermediary forum addressing the recent rule amendments by the International Boxing Association (IBA), the global governing body for the sport. Additionally, the primary objective of the seminar was to nurture emerging talents in this domain and equip the group of referees with an insightful comprehension of the sport.

Following the completion of the workshop, the cohort underwent evaluation during a significant junior Caribbean championship hosted at the National Gymnasium, which also served as a practical examination. Among the newly accredited referee/judges was A. Moore, a twelve-year-old participant.

According to Trinidad’s 3-Star Evaluator, James Beckles, these three days marked a remarkable success. He expressed satisfaction in witnessing Guyana’s acquisition of a fresh batch of competent officials who are set to play a pivotal role in the Caribbean’s sports development landscape. Beckles further commented that he was impressed with the caliber of scoring and officiating exhibited during the evaluation event. He firmly believes that Guyana holds a promising future within the global boxing arena.