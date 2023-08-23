Funerals now gat applause

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When de Vee Pee get up to pay he tribute to Dr. Luncheon yesterday, it looked like a sequel to last week’s press conference. De man continue in de same style at he press conference. At one stage, it did look as if de Vee Pee was looking fuh a political showdown.

Is like he turn up with de Opposition on de mind. He seh dat he will defend Luncheon against any attempt to taint Dr. Luncheon’s name. Is a pity more of dis was not done when de man was alive and people used to say all manner of hurtful things about de bearded one.

Now, me nah be no expert on funeral etiquette, but even me granny could a tell yuh dat funerals ain’t the time to flex yuh political muscles. But there it was, the Vee Pee all combative and raring to go. He claim he ain’t want to be political, but it’s like telling a bird not to fly—impossible, me tell yuh!

Dem boys can’t help but chuckle, ’cause yuh see, a person in a high office like his should have known that there’s a time and place for everything. And a funeral ain’t no place for political rejoinders. Is like trying fuh hold a bingee in a library.

Back in the good old days, funerals were sad affairs. People would huddle together, shedding tears, sharing stories, and sending off their loved ones in peace. But nowadays, it’s like funerals are changing. Applause ringing out like if de dearly departed just scored a boundary in de CPL…Me granny used to say, “Yuh clap at church and yuh weep at funerals.”

A funeral is a time for reflection, for paying respects, and for honouring the memories of those who’ve left this earthly realm. Let us leave the applause for other places.

Talk Half! Leff Half!