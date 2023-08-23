Latest update August 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Father abandons one-month old baby near trench after beating mother, running off with child

Aug 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old mother is thanking the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for its swift action in finding her one-month old baby who was taken by its father and left near a trench No. 67 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Satesh Jagnauth

Satesh Jagnauth

The woman, Nalini Sukhoo Singh of No.72 Village Corentyne Berbice told police that her ex-husband Satesh Jagnauth, a 28-year-old fisherman also of No.72 Village, Corentyne Berbice, upon return from fishing where he spent two weeks at sea, assaulted her and then forcefully took their one-month-old baby and ran off into the backlands on Monday night.

According to the woman, Jagnauth visited her home to check on their baby and she gave him the baby to hold. An argument subsequently ensued and she attempted to collect the baby from him. During her attempt, the fisherman, whom she said appeared to be under the influence of alcohol placed the baby down and beat her with a stick.

After beating her, he picked up the baby and ran out of the yard towards the backlands. The woman said the matter was reported to the Springlands Police Station and a search was done at the fisherman’s parents’ home at No.55 village, Corentyne. While there, Jagnauth’s mother told police that she had not seen him for several weeks.

On Tuesday, as the search continued, police acting on information ventured to a house at No.72 Village, Corentyne where Jagnauth and the baby were found. However, upon seeing the police, he ran away with the child. He was pursued by the police but he dropped the baby and made good his escape.

The abandoned baby was found near a trench at No. 67 Village Corentyne, Berbice by the police.

The baby was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she examined by a doctor on duty. The baby is presently under observation at the said hospital with her mother, and her condition is stable.

Police are still in search of the fisherman.

