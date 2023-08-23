Dr. Roger Luncheon laid to rest

…NISA to be renamed in his honour

Kaieteur News – Hundreds gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Tuesday to honour the life and legacy of former Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet Secretary, the late Dr. Roger Forbes Luncheon.

Dr. Luncheon passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on August 1, 2023 after an extended period of illness. He was 74 years old at the time of his death.

He received his education and training in the United States and became Guyana’s first Nephrologist, dedicating almost two decades of service at the GPHC.

Dr. Luncheon served as the Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet Secretary for five consecutive Presidents and Secretary to the Defence Board. Until his passing, he remained a member of the Cabinet, serving as a special advisor.

Members of the Government who paid tribute to Dr. Luncheon noted that he had the proclivity for being known for having his input for everything that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) accomplished.

This was evinced in the video eulogy that he composed and produced himself four years prior to his death. That eulogy was featured at the service on Tuesday.

In his tribute, President Irfaan Ali lauded Dr. Luncheon for his commitment to serve the Presidency, the Cabinet and his country.

In his tribute, the President said he had lost a dear friend and confidante.

“He was more than a colleague to me. He was a mentor. I relied upon and trusted his wise and considerate counsel. I appreciated the time and effort he invested in nurturing my political career.”

Even though his loyalty was to the presidency and the nation, President Ali said Dr. Luncheon’s life was also dedicated to ordinary Guyanese. Dr. Luncheon was described as a humanitarian who showed respect, kindness and compassion.

During his tribute, the President announced that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) building will be renamed to recognise the contributions of former Cabinet Secretary, Secretary to the Defence Board and PPP/C’s stalwart, Dr. Roger Luncheon.

Prior to the funeral service, President Ali had attended a farewell ceremony hosted by the PPP/C at Freedom House.

He noted that Dr. Luncheon emerged from the womb of the working class and remained true to it.

“His decision to stay clear of the glamour, which was often associated with the famous, wasn’t an act of isolation. It was a conscious choice that he made to stand shoulder to shoulder with those whose lives mirrored his working-class origin,” the president emphasised.

President Ali also recognised Dr. Luncheon for his pivotal role in shaping the orientations of successive People’s Progressive Party/Civic Governments. He was not just a team player, the Head-of-State said, but an indispensable figure in the party’s trajectory.

Vice President (VP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo in his tribute lauded Dr. Luncheon for his value-added and excellent contribution to the People’s Progressive Party /Civic during his tenure in office.

“The People’s Progressive Party and the Government has lost one of our best sons… Roger served me as HPS and as Secretary of the Defence Board. Many people came to rely; presidents came to rely on Dr. Luncheon. There was absolute trust of party in Dr. Luncheon’s judgment and his commitment to the cause…”

“We will never be able to replace him. This country is richer, wiser and stronger because of Roger Luncheon,” he said.

Ministers of government, other government officials and representatives who attended the funeral service included Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, Minister of Education, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Omar Khan and Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.