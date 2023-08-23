Chutney artiste assaulted at wedding house

Kaieteur News – Local Chutney artiste, A W Lyrical during a Facebook live on Tuesday alleged that he was assaulted and thrown out of a wedding house at Bust Lot, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five, because he refused to sing.

The artiste said that the assault took place in the wee hours of Monday. The man told his social media followers that he had just finished performing at another wedding in Berbice around midnight and was heading to his home in Georgetown when some friends invited him to the wedding in Bush Lot Village.

According to Lyrical, they wanted him to “bus a lime” with them. He said initially, he told his friends that he was tired and preferred to head home but as he was passing the location, he decided to stop for a few minutes.

Lyrical said that while mingling with friends at the venue, one of the hosts approached him, shook his hand and pulled him towards the stage.

“…He was like come, come and he grab me at the back of my neck here and pushed me to the stage… come, come, come sing two song,” Lyrical alleged.

The artiste explained that the individual then collected the microphone from the persons on the stage and gave him to sing but knowing that his voice was hoarse from the performance he had earlier finished, Lyrical refused to sing.

“I know I couldn’t a sing because I know my voice was dead and if I only go to sing, it’s gonna be embarrassing and I am gonna look bad,” Lyrical said while adding. “So out of respect and humbleness, I collect the mic. and said, “Good night everybody, I want to say a special congratulations to the beautiful bride and groom…, you guys have a beautiful night; I can’t do more enjoy yourself.”

Lyrical then went back to mingle with his friends and a few minutes later, five security guards allegedly attacked him.

“Five security [guards] came up to me and one of them lash me to the back of my neck and collar me here,” Lyrical said as I recalled one of them saying to him that the host wants him out of the place.

The security guards allegedly assaulted and threw him out of the wedding.

Lyrical notified that he intends to pursue the matter legally.