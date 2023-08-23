Belle West man wanted in connection with Clay Brick Road murder

Kaieteur News – A Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man is wanted for questioning by police in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Bharrat Gendalall on Saturday night.

Wanted is Mark Anthony Mohan of Lot 657 Belle West, Canal Number 2, WBD.

Persons with any information about Mohan’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 227-1611, 225-2317, 638-8440, or the nearest police station.

Police believe that Mohan might have knowledge of Gendalall’s murder which took place at Clay Brick Road, Canal Number Two.

According to reports, Gendalall a father of three had just returned home that evening and was hanging out with some friends in front of his house. He reportedly crossed the street to urinate when a car drove beside him.

The driver, according to police, stepped out of the car and started arguing with Gendalall. During the argument, Gendalall allegedly cuffed the man to his face. The man then entered his vehicle and drove off while Gendalall entered his yard.

A short while after, the car returned and stopped in front of Gendalall’s home. The driver and five masked men ran out of the vehicle and ambushed Gendalall who was reportedly stabbed to the chest and in the process fell to the ground as the men escaped.

Relatives picked up Gendalall and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He died while receiving medical attention.

Kaieteur News spoke with relatives on Tuesday and they said that Gendalall’s killers are well known criminal elements in the village and were allegedly involved in a similar incident in the past.

Family members said they do not know if the prime suspect and Gendalall had any prior confrontations before Saturday night.

However, the suspect is allegedly known for being part of criminal activities and known for being a bully.

Investigations are ongoing.