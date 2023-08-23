Beacons maintain perfect record in the City

Kaieteur Sports – Beacons FC are one win away from being crowned Champions of the Georgetown FA Senior Men’s League (SML).

The former City Champions notched up their 6th win from as many games in the 9-team League, recently reduced to eight after the expulsion of Camptown FC.

In one of last Sunday’s 3 matches played at the GFC ground, Beacons were inspired, yet again, to victory by 43 year-old former Senior National, Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams who fired in a double to maintain the team’s perfect run. Against the homeside, ‘Awo’ opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and then sealed the win two minutes from full time. For GFC, Joaven Cole equalised in the 68th minute.

In the first match of the triple-header, Vengy FC brushed aside bottom team Order and Discipline FC 6-0. Eduardo Herrera led all scorers with a hat-trick (20′, 38′ and 52′), while David Escobar supported with a brace (65′ and 68′), while Carlos Escobar opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

In the final game, East Veldt FC proved to be no match for Pele FC as they were dubbed 4-0. Jamal Cozier gave Pele the lead in the 10th minute and doubled the score in the 70th minute. Calvin Shepherd made it 3-0 after 75 minutes and five minutes from the end Gregory Richardson made it 4-0.

The GFA’s Senior Men’s League, like the eight other Regional Associations, is mainly funded by the Guyana Football Federation’s Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).