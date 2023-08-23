Armed Forces dominates the GRFU Sevens League over the weekend

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union continued its Sevens League on Sunday at the National Park’s Rugby field. The armed forces proved too strong for their opponents, dismantling all the teams that crossed their paths.

In the first encounter, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Falcons walloped the Under19 team 36-nil in a one-sided affair. In like form, Falcons, coached by well-decorated former national player Theodore Henry, demolished arch-nemesis Panthers 47-7. Panthers, now reduced to a shell of the team that ruled the rugby pitch in sevens for a number of years, could not handle the firepower of the GPF side.

Meanwhile, the Under19 team also defeated Panthers, who had the likes of former national players, Rondel ‘Bull McArthur, Ryan Dey, Jacques Archibald and Kiefer Lopes. Showing that the future of local rugby will be in capable hands, the Under 19 stole the match 21-17.

However, the other military team, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), did not allow the Under19 to get the better of them as they stormed through the U19 side 21-5, proving to be a formidable team, coached by former national player, Claudius Butts. GDF later soared to a 24-7 win, over a badly injured Panthers outfit to close another dominant team performance.

Action continues at the same venue, this weekend – August 26 and 27 from 14:00 hours.