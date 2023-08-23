Adrian Hetmyer all round brilliance leads Rose Hall Canje Arborsment to title

BCB/RL Constructing Ltd…..Under15 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – In 2018, the Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club was a struggling organization but with the assistance and cooperation of the proactive Berbice Cricket Board, the club under the dynamic leadership of coach Ameer Rahaman is today on the rise. Last year, the Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart under13 team won their first ever junior title when they won the BCB Romario Shepherd Under13 Tournament. They added another trophy to their cupboard on Sunday last when they defeated power house Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under15 team by 79 runs to lift the RL Constructing Ltd title.

Playing infront of a sizeable group of parents and supporters, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat after the match was reduced to forty overs per side due to overnight rain and moisture on the pitch. The team was given a solid opening partnership of 85 runs by national players Adrian Hetmyer and Richard Ramdehol in 24 overs. Remdehol was caught off the bowling of offspinner Avinash Sooklall for a well played 25. Hetmyer was joined by the attacking Lakram Singh and together they added a further 70 runs with Singh scoring 28. Hetmyer when on to hit a brilliant 109 before he was dismissed by Balraj Narine.

Hetmyer struck eight delighted boundaries on the lighting fast outfield and one maximum in a highly mature and responsible innings. RHCC innings closed off at 190 for 6 off their allotted 40 overs.

Needing to score 191 to win another major BCB title, RHT Farfan and Mendes U15 team was rocked back by the fast bowling of Hetmyer who claimed the wickets of Munesh Rampersaud 07, Balraj Narine 01, national player Shobik Mohmaed 00 and Koomchand Ramnarace 02 to play the home team at 32 for 4 in the ninth over. Leon Reddy 11, Tameshwar Deonandan score 10 before he was runout in a mixup. Struggling at 52 for 6 RHTFM eventually reach 111 all out in 30 overs.

National Under13 all rounder Raffel McKenzie showed his poise with a solid unbeaten 32 while the promising Matthew Perreira, the nephew of former national Under19 captain Shawn Perriera supported with 20. Bowling for the champions, Hetmyer claimed 4 wickets for 20 runs while J. Hemraj took 2 wickets for 21 runs as then RHTFM batsmen were run out.

The winning team took home $60,000 and the champion trophy while the runner up carried home $40,000 and a trophy. Hetmyer collected a cash prize and a trophy. Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee Leslie Solomon congratulated Rose Hall Canje on being crowned the Berbice Under15 Champions. He also expressed satisfaction at the standard of play at the Under 15 level stating that the future of Berbice Cricket is in safe hands. Special thanks was extended to Mr. Rondall Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of RL Contracting Ltd for his sponsorship. BCB President Hilbert Foster was loud in his praise of the outstanding work of the executives of the champions.

The success, he stated was due to sheer hard work and dedication. Foster stated that while he was disappointed that his club was defeated in the finals, he was delighted that Rose Hall Canje continues to excel on the cricket field. The BCB, he stated was seeing positive development from its multi-million dollars investment in youth cricket and noted that Rose Hall Canje had benefitted under this vital project. The club has received cricket gears, uniforms, catching crib, practice nets, cricket balls, batting cage, bowling machine, scorebooks, water pitches, educational materials and grants. Foster urged the youths to remain focused as the future is very bright.