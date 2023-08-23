70% of bids for construction of GWI’s HQ over engineer’s estimate

Kaieteur News – Seventy percent of the contractors who submitted bids to construct the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) new headquarters have submitted project costs over the water company’s engineer’s estimate of $540M.

Ten contractors submitted bids and seven of the ten submitted bids over the engineers estimate. The seven contractors submitted bids between $542M and $958M for the project while the other three bidders bid between $490M and $539M.

The 10 contractors are: Zeco Group of Services Inc. ($688,183,355), Kares Engineering Inc. ($490,784,465), R Kissoon Contracting Service ($774,124,383), Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. ($576,344,944), BM Property Investments Inc. ($626,018,524), International Group Investment Inc. ($572,063,289), Vals Construction ($958,152,114), Balou Engineering Construction & Maintenance Service ($542,302,476), D&R Construction & Machinery Rental ($509,459,096), and Pacific Development Inc. ($539,869,575).

The GWI new headquarters will be located at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and will accommodate 111 staff.

According to the tender documents, the duration for the construction is said to be 18 months with a 12-month defect liability period. The proposed design of the new headquarters depicts a three-storey building taking up 16,875 sq. ft.

The proposed design also includes office spaces for: Hinterland Development, Human Resources Department, Water Resource Unit, Projects Department, ICT Support Unit, Cooperate Service, CEO Secretariat, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Public Relations Unit, Business Development Unit, Public Relations Department, Audit Department, Visitors waiting room, washroom facilities, Conference Room, Printing Room, Driver’s Room, Electrical Room, kitchen, storage.

The amenities of the building are: asphaltic driveway/walkway measuring 12,056 sq. ft (first phase). The proposed building size is (75’ – 0” × 90’ – 0”). In addition, there would be security checks at the exit and entrance, garbage collect point, generator, fence, drainage network, landscaping works, waste water collection and treatment, and complete air conditioning system.