Unstoppable Slingerz demolish Eagles and Bell West get past Wales 

Aug 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In another hurricane-like performance Slingerz FC demolished Eagles FC 11-0 in the 2nd match of the West Demerara FA’s double-header in the Senior Men’s League played at the Tuschen Community Centre ground last Sunday.

It was the 2nd 11-0 that Slingerz have delivered in the competition and after 3 games they have accumulated 31 unanswered goals.

The onslaught was spearheaded by four braces: Ricardo Halley (16′ and 87′), Jamal Codrington (21′ and 46′), Leo Lovell (28″ and 85′) and Deon Alfred (61′ and 83′). There was one each for Lennox Young (2′), Brian Wharton (38′) and Clive Nobrega (80′).

Meanwhile, Bell West registered its first victory of the season after coming from a goal down to easily beat Wales FC 3-1 in the opening match.

Slingerz FC goalscores pose for photo-op after their 11nil win over Eagles FC.

Quacy Alleyne gave Wales the lead in the 9th minute, but teammate Jacob Roach produced an own goal in the 32 minute for the equaliser. Derek Cornelius struck in the 60th minute to give Bell West the advantage. Things got worse for Wales in the 72nd minute when they were reduced to ten. Shamar Abrams was served a Yellow Card for un-sportsman behavior and then one for dissent in an instant, resulting in his expulsion. Adrian Webster sealed the win five minutes from full time.

It was the first win for Bell West who had a draw and a loss in their other 2 outings, while Wales lost for the 2nd time to add to their one win.

The West Demerara FA is one of nine Regional Associations of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) who are providing 2nd tier football Leagues with funding from the Federation’s Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

