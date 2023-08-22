Taxi driver informed ‘wife’ of danger two days before being found dead

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Two days before 34-year-old Orvil Pedro was found dead in a clump of bushes at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he had informed his common-law-wife that he was in danger.

The spanish speaking woman, Annie Oscar, on Sunday divulged details of the final conversation she had with Pedro before he disappeared.

According to the woman, Pedro told her that he could not “bear-up with the situation he was in any longer” before hanging up the phone and that was the last she heard from him on Thursday last.

Pedro had reportedly left his home at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara around 08:30hrs to ply his trade as a taxi driver at Robb and Light Streets Georgetown.

Annie said that they had good communication with each other and it was a routine for him to call her when he arrived at work and even video chatted with her in his free time.

Everything was going alright until Pedro called Annie and told her to take a taxi and go to his friend’s home and wait for him there.

Annie said she heard the nervousness in his voice and immediately asked what was wrong.

“Y el me dice de algo de un pasado que tuvo, una ex que el tuvo una chica, no se, queriendo meterle preso por algo (and he told me about someone wanting to jail him for something),” recounted the woman while adding that Pedro did not divulge any more details about the trouble he was in.

Sensing that he might be in danger, she maintained communication with him as she travelled in the taxi.

According to Annie, Pedro wanted to go and sort out whatever problem he had before meeting her at his friend’s place; however, she kept pleading with him to come see her first and let them discuss whatever it is.

“El dice que no me queria involucrar en nada y que me alejara (He said that he don’t want to involve me in nothing and that I keep far from it), recalled Annie.

She continued to plead with to him to discuss the problem with her but her pleas went in vain.

The last thing he reportedly said to her before disappearing, was “I have to go and find this girl (the ex) to solve this problem hay now” before hanging up the phone.

Annie said she called him back but got no answer. She claimed that she kept calling until his phone went dead.

Two days later on Pedro was found dead by a fisherman catching iguanas.

Police visited the location around 10:00hrs on Saturday and according to them, no marks of violence were reportedly seen on the remains.

They found a black wallet containing his ID card in one of his pockets. A Samsung Galaxy S9 was also found next to his body.

Kaieteur news understands that an autopsy was conducted on Monday but up to press time police were yet to respond to questions on his cause of death.

As investigations continue, Kaieteur News learnt from one individual that while Pedro was working taxi at Robb and Light Streets, he received a strange phone call and suddenly left in his car.

It is unclear if Pedro visited his sister on the East Bank, but his car was found parked there. Kaieteur News reached out to the sister for information but she declined to comment.

How Pedro ended up dead at Soesdyke two days after going missing, remains a mystery.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jueves salio de casa como a las 8 de la manana 8 y media pero todo el tiempo tuvo hablando conmigo por telefono siempre hemos tenido una Buena communicacion muy bonito

El siempre llegaba a la calle light por alli donde el siempre radicaba su trabajo y cuando el llegaba alli me llama el whats aoo Y este dia estuvimos ablando a las doce a las once y algo de la manan por video llamada y leugo le colgo

El me llama q viniera q espra

Lo siento un poco nerviso y lo pregunte q paso por q siento q llora y yo empeze a llorar a la misma vez

Y el dice de algo de un pasado q tuvo de una ex q el tuvo una chica no se q queriendo meterle preso por algo en realidad no llego a darme una explicacion exacta de lo q staba pasando con el

Luego yo venia en un taxi venia llorando me todo el tiempo communicando con el pidienle el favor de el viniera aca donde staba yo primero y hablara conmigo y q lo puedo

El dice q no me queria involucrar en naday q me alejara no se q problema el el re

Tengo q buscar a esa chica pars solucionar problema

El decia q no podia aguantar con esta sitacion mas el staba llorando mucho y luego el telephono se y no

Su cellular se apago