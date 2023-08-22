Survivor of Mahdia dorm fire discharged from New York hospital

Kaieteur News – The young girl, who was flown to a New York hospital for further treatment following the deadly Mahdia dormitory fire back in May, was on Monday discharged from a health institution.

According to Eyewitness News ABC7, it’s been three long months of surgeries, skin grafts, physical rehabilitation, and grief counseling for young Mariza Williams.

“The discharge of this little girl is a joyous chapter in this otherwise horrific story,” said Eric Cioe Peña, MD, vice president of the Center for Global Health at Northwell Health, the article quoted.

“The Mahdia fire was a national tragedy in Guyana that captivated the world and was heartfelt in ‘Little Guyana’ in Queens. Getting her home will help accelerate the healing process for Mahdia and Guyana,” the news article reported.

Following her discharge, the girl’s father, Max Williams spoke at a media briefing expressing how elated and grateful he is of the care and treatment his daughter received while at the hospital.

“I’m so proud for my baby has been recovered,” an emotional Williams said in an ABC7 newscast.

Earlier this month, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony had visited the young girl where he was given an update on her condition.

Kaieteur News had reported that a release from the Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) stated that the girl suffered second and third degree burns to approximately 40 percent of her body. Her injuries required extensive skin graft surgeries, 24/7 pain management, physical therapy and counselling.

According to the release, the girl had begun to walk about 10 to 15 feet, but doctors would like to get her to walk around 40 feet before discharging her.

This publication also reported that the teen was one of two critical victims of the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory fire who was medically evacuated to the United States for treatment.

Before being flown overseas, the Health Ministry had stated that the girl underwent two surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and though her condition improved steadily, it was deemed necessary that she be transferred to the American hospital.

“This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient,” the ministry had explained.

Meanwhile, it was reported that on the night of May 21, 2023, fire swept through a heavily-grilled female dormitory which housed students of the Mahdia Secondary School, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and claimed the lives of 20 children.