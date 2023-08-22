Sod turn for $388M Friendship Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Chancellor of Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Monday turned the sod for the construction of a new Magistrates’ Court at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (E.B.D).

The $388,873,985 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Romano Builders Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender.

The Attorney General Chambers reported that the building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence.

The courthouse is expected to be completed by October, 2024.

Present at the sod-turning were staff of the Supreme Court and the Contractor, Joey Monjal among others.

In her remarks, Principal Magistrate Latchman thanked the Attorney General for the “groundbreaking initiative” and extended gratitude to the Government of Guyana, noting that the court will serve citizens on the East Bank of Demerara and assist with the expansion of Guyana’s jurisprudence.

Last Friday, the Attorney General, Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., the Chancellor, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, SC and Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, turned the sod for the construction of a $303Million Magistrates’ Court at Timehri, EBD.

The $303,905,015 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Orion Engineering Inc. by the NPTAB after a public tender. The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ court office, magistrates’ court chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence. Notably, when operational, the court will handle cases from the lower East Bank Magisterial District all the way up to Silvertown, Linden. The project is expected to be completed by September, 2024.

Moreover, just last Wednesday the $294 Million new Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts, a technologically advanced court was commissioned – to improve the delivery of justice to residents of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).