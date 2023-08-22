Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Shopkeeper on $500k bail for death of Mabaruma businessman

Aug 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – The shopkeeper who was remanded to prison earlier this year for unlawful killing of Aaron Conyers, a businessman of Mabaruma, North West District (N.W.D) Region One, was on Monday released on $500,000 bail.

Dead, Aaron Conyers

Zamul Samuels, 27, of Gaja Landing, N.W.D, was charged with manslaughter and was on remand since March 2023.

However, on Monday when the matter was called at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, Samuels’ attorney Bernard DaSilva made a bail application for his client which was later granted.

The conditions of the bail are the accused report to the station sergeant every other Saturday and do not communicate with any of the witnesses until the hearing and completion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to November 20, 2023 and on that date the preliminary inquiry (PI) is slated to commence.

On the accused first court appearance he was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between March 27, and March 28, 2023 at Black Water Village, N.W.D he unlawfully killed Conyers.

A police report revealed that the 38-year-old businessman of Gaja Landing located in the Mabaruma area was attacked after imbibing alcohol at Samuels’ shop.

The police had reported that a labourer from the area, said that at around 21:00hrs on March 27, he went to Dorathy Samuels’ house to charge his phone when he saw Conyers in the company of four men, ages 22, 24, 27, and 40, all of the same village. He said the men were all drinking alcohol at Samuels’ shop on the eastern side of Dorathy Samuel’s yard.

It was reported to the police that Conyers and one of the men he was drinking with began to fight when the shopkeeper intervened, causing Conyers to verbally abuse him. The shopkeeper apparently threw Conyers to the ground, resulting in him hitting the back of his head.

The police learnt that Conyers got up and began to use indecent language against the shopkeeper, after which he walked out of the yard, and shortly fell by the roadside near a lamp pole, and remained there.

According to reports, the businessman was picked up by his wife and sister and taken home, where he was placed on a bed to sleep. The following morning (March 28) he was overheard groaning and was subsequently taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The four persons with whom Conyers was reportedly drinking with that night were arrested and taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station, where Samuels confessed.

This publication learned that Conyers who leaves to mourn his four children and other relatives died as a result of hemorrhage to the brain due to blunt trauma, the post mortem revealed.

