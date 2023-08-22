Local LG Distributor, Platinum Sales & Services plans more consumer-based presence at Building Expo 2023

Kaieteur News – Platinum Sales and Services, the authorized distributor for LG Products in Guyana, is gearing up for a more consumer-focused presence at this year’s International Building Expo scheduled from August 24 to August 27 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to Mahendra Boodhoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company had participated in the expo last year, primarily engaging in business-to-business interactions. However, this time around, the focus is shifting towards a more consumer-oriented approach. Speaking to this publication, Boodhoo highlighted the company’s success in attracting attention from various sectors within the business community during the previous expo, including developers, mall owners, and other business proprietors.

He noted that at the forefront of the company’s showcase was its innovative LG air conditioning units, known for their rapid cooling capabilities, energy efficiency, and allergy-reducing filters. He said that representatives from the company were present at the event and ready to engage with visitors, delving into discussions about product features, pricing, warranties, and potential installation partnerships.

This year, Boodhoo said that the company has catered for the expansion of their offerings beyond air conditioning units. Currently, Platinum Sales and Services presents a diverse range of LG household appliances, encompassing refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, and washing machines.

Building upon their success from the prior year, the company is aiming to amplify its presence at this year’s expo. All product lines will be prominently displayed, accompanied by on-site sales offerings. Boodhoo emphasized that consumers can anticipate discounted prices throughout the expo, availing themselves of attractive deals.

With an eye on inclusivity, the company is establishing a notable presence with three booths, encompassing both residential and commercial items. Having established a partnership with LG Electronics in 2020, Platinum Sales and Services stands as the exclusive local distributor offering LG products with comprehensive factory warranties, eliminating additional expenses. Boodhoo also drew attention to the corrosion-resistant nature of these LG products, coupled with their energy-efficient electricity consumption.

Looking ahead, Boodhoo’s aspirations extend to expanding warehouse capacity, aiming to ensure widespread accessibility of these products for all Guyanese citizens. This he indicated, is a commitment that solidifies Platinum Sales and Services’ stature as one of the nation’s most prominent distributors of consumer electronics.

With just three days remaining, the expo, centered around the theme “Building For All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities,” has been dubbed by Susan Rodrigues, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing, an invaluable platform for aspiring businesses seeking a memorable debut.