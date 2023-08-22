Leguan Secondary is National Golf School Champion, Good Hope Secondary Takes Second Place 

Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Savannah Milk National Junior Golf Championship hosted by the Guyana Golf Association, Ministry of Education and Guyana Tourism Authority at the Nexgen Golf Academy was a resounding success with players from all over the country travelling by bus and boat to compete for their place in history and a spot on the national team.
Some 30 golfers took home individual honors with Leguan Secondary taking Top School Champion Trophy and Good Hope Secondary second place.
UNDP Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname Gerardo Nota opened the massive tournament with a short speech expressing his astonishment at the number of players and talent he had witnessed during warm-up sessions, “I am especially pleased to be here since I’m an avid golfer and am also taking lessons here at the Nexgen Golf Academy with Aleem. This is an incredible sight to see so many young players from all over the country in one place!”
Miss India Worldwide Aruna Sukhdeo was also on hand to distribute prizes and engage with the players and took the opportunity to get her first golf lesson, “I’ve always wanted to learn the sport but never had the opportunity. Now seeing all these young women doing so well, I definitely want to start playing regularly. Together with Mel, Hashim and Aleem, we plan to use golf to help young women across the country.”
Vice President of the GGA Dallas Thomas thanked the team for their dedication to making the national tournament a success, “We have to thank Aleem for his drive and vision along with Philip, Steve, the team of coaches, teachers, parents and especially the kids who put so much effort into this tournament. I saw firsthand the emotion and passion from kids who cherished this opportunity and I am redoubling my commitment to making the GGA a success.”
Shellon Nichols spoke on behalf of Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh, “We see the vast potential for sports tourism through golf and today shows that the sport can rejuvenate local and international sports tourism and GTA will be a part of such growth with the Golf Association and Ministry of Education.”
President of the GGA Aleem Hussain expressed thanks to the title sponsor DDL Savannah Milk for their unwavering support and added that partnerships with Sunshine, Sterling Products, Giftland FoodMaxx, KFC, Guyana Beverages Inc, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Trophy Stall, Darthan Investments, Party Castle, Tri-Stone Auto Sales, Praetorian Executive Security, Movietowne Guyana, Scout Association of Guyana, Guyana Police Force, and members of the media including Visit Guyana, for their support.
He added, “42 of the top players from the 135 contestants will be selected for the National Team and receive specialized training to represent Guyana in upcoming events locally and internationally. The Golf Academy feels confident that our methods of training will allow our students to beat any competitors who come up against them.”
The results of the tournament were:
Under 13 Boys
Shaquel Mendonza 1st; Ivan Permaul 2nd; Michael De Barros 3rd; Helamon Witter 4th; Michael Bumbury 5th.
Under 13 Girls
Kristina Teekaram 1st; Adina Arjune 2nd; Ariel Bonie 3rd; Tahira Patterson 4th; Kailey Liverpool 5th
Under 17 Boys
Fabian Rose 1st; Nashaun Dos Santos 2nd; Ralston Parahoo 3rd; Kai Boston 4th; Alex Mohabir 5th.
Under 17 Girls
Chitra Nauth 1st; Serena Kassim 2nd; Sarah Deonarine 3rd; Selecia Samaroo 4th; Aneliya Buer 5th.
Male over 18
Kareem Liverpool 1st; Aldwane Lowes 2nd; Aditya Mohan; Azizi Christiani 4th; Tamesh Shewprasad 5th.
Female over 18
Marisa Morgan-Bonie 1st; Randini Ramdharry 2nd; Celina Guroodat 3rd; Roxanne Hendricks 4th; Michelle Weekes 5th.
