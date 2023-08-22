James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield Braithwaite Junior Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The 6th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite International Youth Schoolboy/girls Boxing tournament reached its conclusion on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The event featured 10 thrilling finals that marked the end of another successful youth championship.

Following three days of intense action, Guyana once again asserted its dominance in the junior boxing scene. Notable performances came from Shakquain James, Tiquan Sampson, and Akeila Vancouten, who secured the coveted titles of best boxers in the Youth, Junior, and Female Youth championships, respectively.

Shakquain James, displaying remarkable prowess, emerged as the best overall boxer and clinched the gold medal in the youth division. He faced off against Trinidad and Tobago’s Michel Medica in a gripping final of the youth welterweight (67kg) category. The encounter saw Medica utilizing a formidable straight-right that intermittently pushed James onto his back-foot.

However, James responded with a well-coordinated flurry of punches, causing Medica to retreat against the ropes. Despite Medica’s tenacity, James showcased his skill, and the first two rounds remained closely contested, setting the stage for an epic final round. In the climactic round, both fighters unleashed a barrage of attacks. James targeted Medica’s body with impactful shots while also seeking the elusive knockout blow. Ultimately, James secured victory via a narrow split decision, earning himself a well-deserved gold medal.

Over in the Junior Lightweight (60kg) division, Tiquan Sampson showcased his prowess against the swift Prince Charles from Trinidad. Both contenders entered the finals undefeated. With Charles displaying exceptional footwork and Sampson utilizing a dynamic combination of powerful right and left hooks, the clash of styles was evident. Throughout the first two rounds, Sampson landed significant blows on his Trinidadian counterpart. The final round saw Sampson outmaneuver Charles, leading to a hard-fought victory for Sampson over the resilient Trinidadian.

Akeila Vancooten Then faced off against Shania Nunez of Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) in the Girls Junior 60kg final. Despite being tugged to the canvas three times by Nunez, Vancooten, backed by the home crowd, demonstrated remarkable resilience. In a come-from-behind performance, Vancooten defied the odds and triumphed over Nunez by the end of the third round, as indicated by the judges’ scorecards. Vancooten secured victory on points, earning a well-deserved gold medal in the Girls Junior division.

In the remaining eight bouts, Guyana’s Matthew Thomas triumphed over Wayne Castillo in the Youth 52kg final. Kaiden Weither bested Kyle Marcel of Saint Lucia. Jaquan Grant of Barbados defeated Makeive Bellille (TTO) in the Schoolboys 57kg final. Leon Albert of Guyana surprised Jazzari Mayers (BAR) in the youth bantamweight (57kg) final. Anferney Baptise (BAR), John Dedier (St. Lucia), and Nordissha Williams clinched gold medals in the Youth Lightweight (63kg), Youth Light-Heavyweight (80kg), and Girls Youth 80+kg finals, respectively.

Trophies and medals were awarded to all exceptional boxers in recognition of their achievements in the 2023 championship.

As the tournament concluded, the President of the Guyana Boxing Association expressed gratitude to all participating teams. He commended the remarkable performances witnessed on the final night, particularly highlighting the impressive showing by female boxers. The President extended congratulations to Akeila Vancooten and all the victorious fighters, as preparations begin for the 2024 championship.

Overall results

Guyana claimed the first place position

Trinidad and Tobago came second with 15 points

Barbados in third with 14 points