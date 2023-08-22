Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. commissions $1B pump station at Craig, E.B.D

Aug 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – To mitigate flooding in many farming areas while increasing food productivity, residents along the East Bank corridor will soon benefit from the construction of a pump station at Craig.

On Friday last, a contract worth approximately $1 billion was signed to execute the project.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday during the commissioning of the $497.4 million dredge at Little Diamond Sluice, East Bank Demerara.

“I went to Craig since the entire East Bank said that they had to wait for tidal drainage, as they needed 24 hour drainage. The drainage capacity needed to improve. When we were planning our budget for this year, we put in our budget to build a brand-new pumping station on the East Bank of Demerara. And that is about $1 billion. This shows how we are responding to the needs of our people,” Minister Mustapha relayed.

A similar Pump station at Kingston

A similar Pump station at Kingston

As part of Guyana’s food security aim, farmers countrywide continue to benefit from the construction and maintenance of new and existing drainage systems, farm-to-market roads, among other interventions.

Minister Mustapha explained that, “Over the last three years, we have purchased and fixed 28 new pumps across this country. That is a monumental achievement for us. We have nine pump stations being built across our country.”

The minister noted that flooding has been mitigated tremendously in the Diamond area.

Recently, for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to execute rehabilitation works on existing drainage systems in Region Two, an additional $2.5 billion in funding was approved. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 21, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Minister commits suicide!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield Braithwaite Junior Championship

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield...

Aug 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 6th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite International Youth Schoolboy/girls Boxing tournament reached its conclusion on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela...
Read More
American Richardson claims world gold in women’s 100m

American Richardson claims world gold in...

Aug 22, 2023

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs title

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs...

Aug 22, 2023

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Aug 22, 2023

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School Champion, Good Hope Secondary Takes Second Place 

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School...

Aug 22, 2023

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters continues

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters...

Aug 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]