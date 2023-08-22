Good Samaritan rescued robbery victim with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after being stabbed by bandits

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A Good Samaritan played a key role in rescuing a man with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after bandits stabbed him several times about his body and left him to die on June 18 last.

Still recovering from a punctured lung, liver and multiple stab wounds, Sean Garraway, 51 of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, sat down with Kaieteur News on Monday to recount how his life was miraculously saved by “divine intervention”.

Garraway returned to Guyana on May 14 after spending some ten years working in Trinidad and Tobago. On June 18 he was invited to a Father’s Day Dinner at the Sophia Seventh Day Adventist church located not too far away from his home. While he was returning home around 22:00hrs that evening, two armed bandits pounced on him and stole the father’s day gift – a bottle of cologne and a father’s day card – he received at the dinner along with his Samsung Galaxy A-12 worth some U$200.

“I felt a blow to the back of my head and I thought somebody chopped me with a cutlass but it was not a chop”, Garraway recounted while adding that as one of the men try to take his cell phone but he held onto the object they had struck him with.

It was at this moment that he heard one of them saying “bore the man up”.

Garraway felt being stabbed but did not how many times the men stabbed him before fleeing the scene. He recalled feeling a burning sensation to his side and running a short distance before collapsing in a yard.

He was reportedly unconscious for a short while until someone revived him using mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

“And somebody gave me mouth-to-moth resuscitation about two time and I remember that well and I coughed and like my breathing come back a little bit”, Garraway said.

The next thing he remembers after being placed in an ambulance is a distant voice saying ‘this man foot cold, he needs blood instantly (immediately)”.

Garraway would remain unconscious until he woke up 48 hrs later to a smiling nurse wiping off his skin.

He spent the next six days in hospital being treated for seven stab wounds. When he was discharged, Garraway went in search of the Good Samaritan and found out that it was a nieghbour who was only 10-years-old when he left Guyana.

Apart the individual’s intervention to save his life, Garraway believes that it was “divine intervention” that made it possible for him to still be alive to tell his survival story.

Garraway did not see the face of his attackers and has no clue who they might be. Police too have been unable to identify any possible suspects and the attack on Garraway is turning out to be a mystery.

With the perpetrators still at large, Garraway lives in fear for his life. Although he is grateful for life, he still lives with the trauma and is finding it difficult to adjust to a normal way a life.

“Sometimes I would be sleeping and this phone would drop on my hand and I would jump-up” Garraway said as he described having nightmares and reliving the horror he experienced on father’s night.

Apart from the trauma, the injuries have caused so much damage to his body that he is unable to cook for himself or do any strenuous work.

This according to Garraway has thrown him into a state of depression because he does not know if he will ever be able to ply his trade as a construction worker again.

“It destroy my life, you know. I have to live in fear, yuh know is a horrible situation. It is a horrible experience to know that somebody to stab you like a pig and leave you die,” Garraway lamented.

Garraway added that he is a father two and with current cost living in the country and not being able to work, is adding to his worries, because he don’t know how he will be able find a source of income in his current condition.

“I am depressed because I can’t work and ah can’t earn and when you not working and you not earning, is not an easy thing to deal with”, Garraway said while showing Kaieteur News his scars and stab wounds.