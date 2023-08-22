Education Ministry to spend $241M to repair schools, dorms in Reg. 2

Kaieteur News – It was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office that the Ministry of Education is looking to spend some $241,322,588 to rehabilitate the structures of schools and dormitories at Aurora, Wakapoa, Charity and Anna Regina, which are all located in Region Two.

Kaieteur News understands that the projects are for the rehabilitation of Wakapoa Secondary School which is estimated to cost $9 million, Wakapoa’s dormitory which is estimated to cost $11 million, Aurora Secondary School which is estimated to cost $43 million, Aurora dormitory which is estimated to cost $27 million, Ann Regina Secondary’s academic block which is estimated to cost $72 million, the school’s dormitory which is pegged at $41 million, and the Charity Secondary School dormitory which is estimated to cost $35 million.

It was reported that at the Committee of Supply during the sitting of the 67th National Assembly, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had mentioned that they would rehabilitate schools and dormitories not only to enhance their physical structures but to ensure too that fire prevention mechanisms are in place.

“We are working with the Guyana Fire Service. They are assessing schools and then saying to us ‘This is what you need’, and that is how we are going to attend to those schools for fires,” the minister had highlighted.

Already, the GFS has assessed all school dormitories with the intention of making the requisite improvements, she noted

“We have done it at all the dorms currently…and we are [looking to make] the changes at every single dorm,” Minister Manickchand had explained.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation Works to Wakapoa Secondary School, Region Two.

Rehabilitation of Aurora Secondary School.

Rehabilitation to Academic Block- Anna Regina Secondary School.

Rehabilitation to Dorms – Anna Regina Secondary School.

Rehabilitation to Charity Secondary School Dorms.

Rehabilitation of Aurora Dorms.

Rehabilitation works to Wakapoa Dorm building.

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy Services for The Engineering Services for The Construction of Government Office Complex (Design & Build).