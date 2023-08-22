Devon Clements Slams 2ndcentury of the Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament continued Saturday & Sunday with matches at 4 venues across Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara. GT Royals recorded their first victory in their first matchup of the tournament against the X Berbice Police Masters on Saturdayat the Jai Hind ground whilst Essequibo Eagles and Enterprise Star Sports earned walkovers from East Side Legends and Independence SC.

On Sunday only 2 of the 4 slated fixtures were completed since overnight rain at Enterprise ruined any chances of the slated double header at that venue. Meanwhile, Devon Clements slammed the 2nd century of this BMC 2 tournament, but it wasn’t good enough to save his team, X Berbice Police Masters from narrowly going under to Jai Hind Jaguars. Everest also defeated table toppers, Essequibo Eagles in their backyard.

ROUND 2- SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th, 2023

At the Enterprise ground- Match 1-Enterprise Star Sports gained a walkover from East Side Legends in the first match of the double header scheduled for that ground.

At the Enterprise ground- Match 2– O Men of Guyana gained a walkover from Legend Rangers.

At the Jai Hind ground- Match 3- X Berbice Police Masters won the toss and decided to take first strike against GT Royals. Kevin Ross pegged the former lawmen and had them 58 for 4 until the X Berbice Police Maters recovered through a 77-run partnership between top scorer Devon Clements and Eon Gibson. Clements narrowly missed out on his half-century finishing on 48 punctuated with 2 @ 6s and 2 @ 4s. Gibson finished on 25 with a solitary maximum and there were other useful contributions from Charles Grimmond 24 (2 X 6 & 1 X 4), Andel Doris- 15, Cylus Gibson- 20 & Marlon Brutus-18 with 2 @ 6s and a boundary. X Berbice Police finished with a quite formidable 187 for 8 off their allotted 25 overs. Kevin Ross was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 24 off his 5 overs.

GT Royals responded in a blistering fashion with their openers, Richard Latiff and Ghanesh Sugrim putting on a record partnership of 135 in 12 overs. Man of the Match Richard Latif ended with a boundary studded 75 laced with 6 maximums and 5 boundaries. Sugrim made 40 whilst Mustafaa Azimullah was left not out on 30 to steer the GT Royals to a comprehensive victory by 7 wickets in 17.1 overs.

At the Canal #2 ground- Match 4– Match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains on Friday afternoon and into the night. Both teams, West Bank Warriors and Regal earned one point each.

At the Canal #2 ground- Match 5– Match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains on Friday afternoon and into the night. Both teams, Canal # 1 Scorpions and Everest Masters earned one point each.

At the Reliance ground- Match 6: Essequibo Masters gained a walkover from Independence SC.

ROUND 3- SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th 2023

At the Enterprise ground- Match 1-Match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains on Saturday night. Both teams, Enterprise Star Sports and O Men of Guyana earned one point each.

At the Enterprise ground- Match 2-Match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains on Saturday night. Both teams, GT Royals and East Side Legends earned one point each.

At the Jai Hind ground- Match 3- Jai Hind Jaguars prevailed in a high scoring encounter. Jai Hind won the toss and elected to take first strike posting a very competitive total of206 for 5 off their allotted 25 overs. Zameer Khan anchored the innings with a well-played half century 57 which contained 6 @4s and 2 maximums. He was very well supported by opener Imran Khan 25, R Mangali- 39, and V Moonsammy-30*. Marlon Brutus took 2 for 29 off 4 overs. In reply, X Berbice Police Masters made a spirited effort to overhaul this mammoth total but fell agonizing short by 12 runs to finish with 194 for 6 when their overs ran out. Devon Clements struck a blistering century 103* laced with 8 maximums and 9 boundaries. He received stable support from opener P. Brutus- 26, G. Griffith- 30 and Z. Moakan- 27. Zameer Khan and R. Mangali had 2 wickets apiece.

At the Reliance ground- Match 4- Everest Masters came out victorious in their very first match of the BMC 2 tournament. The match was reduced to 20 overs after some damp spots on the ground and Essequibo Eagles won the toss and inserted the Everest Masters team to take first strike. They then rattled up a formidable 154 for 5 off their allotted overs. The top scorers were T. Salick 36, Clement Archer- 26, E. Mohammad-29*, V. Armstrong- 26*.

Essequibo Masters folded for 112 to hand the city boys a handsome victory by 42 runs. The chief wreckers were Rajesh Singh with 3 for 21, L, Mahabeer 3 for 7 and A. Lakhraj 3 for 25.