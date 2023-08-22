Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters continues

Republic Bank U23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Action continues in the Republic Bank nationwide U23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament following some exciting matches and performances, with play on the East Coast and Berbice.

Following a number of exciting games in Berbice and Essequibo which opened up the tournament last weekend, action will continue tomorrow, Wednesday with a string of matches featuring some of the country’s top youth stars.

Over at the Buxton Ground, the home team Buxton will host Golden Grove as the opening game. Enterprise and Lusignan do battle at the Enterprise Cricket Club Ground, while Fairfield lock horns with Better Hope at Fairfield ground while Ogle draws a bye.

Moving across to the Ancient County of Berbice, playing at home, D’Edward/Bath will tackle the visiting Achievers while Tucber Park and East Bank CC will have their showdown at the Jai Hind Ground, as the final match on the day’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s round for August 23 will feature Port Mourant versus Albion at Port Mourant Cricket Club Ground. While the first semi-final of Essequibo County matches will see North Essequibo facing South Essequibo at Imam Bacchus ground.