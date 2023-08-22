Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters continues

Aug 22, 2023 Sports

Republic Bank U23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Action continues in the Republic Bank nationwide U23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament following some exciting matches and performances, with play on the East Coast and Berbice.

Abdul Ramsammy 

Abdul Ramsammy

Rampertab Ramnauth 

Rampertab Ramnauth

Following a number of exciting games in Berbice and Essequibo which opened up the tournament last weekend, action will continue tomorrow, Wednesday with a string of matches featuring some of the country’s top youth stars.

Over at the Buxton Ground, the home team Buxton will host Golden Grove as the opening game. Enterprise and Lusignan do battle at the Enterprise Cricket Club Ground, while Fairfield lock horns with Better Hope at Fairfield ground while Ogle draws a bye.

Zeynul Ramsammy 

Zeynul Ramsammy

Moving across to the Ancient County of Berbice, playing at home, D’Edward/Bath will tackle the visiting Achievers while Tucber Park and East Bank CC will have their showdown at the Jai Hind Ground, as the final match on the day’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s round for August 23 will feature Port Mourant versus Albion at Port Mourant Cricket Club Ground. While the first semi-final of Essequibo County matches will see North Essequibo facing South Essequibo at Imam Bacchus ground.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 21, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Minister commits suicide!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield Braithwaite Junior Championship

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield...

Aug 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 6th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite International Youth Schoolboy/girls Boxing tournament reached its conclusion on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela...
Read More
American Richardson claims world gold in women’s 100m

American Richardson claims world gold in...

Aug 22, 2023

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs title

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs...

Aug 22, 2023

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Aug 22, 2023

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School Champion, Good Hope Secondary Takes Second Place 

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School...

Aug 22, 2023

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters continues

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters...

Aug 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]