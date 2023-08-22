Bartica house destroyed by fire, Venezuelan woman arrested

Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Police have arrested a Venezuelan woman, in relation to a fire which destroyed a house located at Bartica Arcade, Essequibo River, on Sunday evening.
In custody for allegedly burning down the house of 68-year-old Alfred Wyatt, is Carmen Cristina Ruiz, a Venezuelan national,.
The Police reported that the fire started about 17:30 hours. It was stated that the house has been abandoned by the owner, and was frequently inhabited by vagrants.
According to 45-year-old Seeyone Lindore, a businessman of Bartica Arcade, he was at the Arcade when he saw smoke emanating from the said building. He then saw Carmen running out of the yard whilst uttering: “It was an accident”.
Lindore raised an alarm and contacted the Police, and ranks immediately responded to the scene, as did the Guyana Fire Service.
Carmen, who was occupying the building, was contacted by the Police and questioned. She alleged that Sunday around 16:30 hours she left Bartica Arcade and went to a Chinese Supermarket to purchase groceries, and on her return to the house, she observed the mattress on fire. Ruiz said she attempted to pull the mattress out of the house but was unable to do so as the fire quickly spread. She then ran to safety. No other buildings were damaged.
It was reported that the house was not fitted with electricity, nor was it insured. The cost is unknown at this time. Carmen Cristina Ruiz is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.
