Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs title

– Guyana finish 4th
Kaieteur Sports – Barbados was crowned champions of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Boys’ Under 17 Regional 50-Overs tournament, with Guyana finishing the rain-affected competition in 4th place.
Rain ravaged the entire series, washing out a few rounds including the fifth and final one which was set for last Sunday. With rain having the final say, the Bajans throughout the process managed to accumulate some 16.2 points for their win. Second place was owned by Trinidad and Tobago who ended with 16 points.
They were followed by Jamaica in 3rd with 11.6 points, Guyana 10-.4 points 4th place, Windward Islands 5th (7.6 points) and Leeward Islands 6.2 points, for the 6th and final spot .
The teams will now turn their attention to the 2-day tournament which bowls Wednesday 23 August from 10:00h (9am Jamaica Time). The opening round will see Trinidad and Tobago hosting Leewards at Inshan Ali Park, Windwards meet Barbados at PowerGen and Jamaica and Guyana do battle at the national Cricket Centre in Couva.
MATCH SCHEDULE
23-24 August
Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands at Inshan Ali Park
Windward Islands vs Barbados at PowerGen
Jamaica vs. Guyana at NCC
26-27 August
Windward Islands vs. Guyana at NCC
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Jamaica at GPCG
Leeward Islands vs. Barbados at Inshan Ali Park
30-31 August
Leeward Islands vs. Jamaica at GPCG
Barbados vs. Guyana at Inshan Ali Park
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Windward Islands at NCC
