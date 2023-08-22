Latest update August 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs title

Aug 22, 2023 Sports

– Guyana finish 4th

Kaieteur Sports – Barbados was crowned champions of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Boys’ Under 17 Regional 50-Overs tournament, with Guyana finishing the rain-affected competition in 4th place.

Rain ravaged the entire series, washing out a few rounds including the fifth and final one which was set for last Sunday. With rain having the final say, the Bajans throughout the process managed to accumulate some 16.2 points for their win. Second place was owned by Trinidad and Tobago who ended with 16 points.

They were followed by Jamaica in 3rd with 11.6 points, Guyana 10-.4 points 4th place, Windward Islands 5th  (7.6 points) and Leeward Islands 6.2 points, for the 6th and final spot .

The victorious Barbados U17 team.

The victorious Barbados U17 team.

The teams will now turn their attention to the 2-day tournament which bowls Wednesday 23 August from 10:00h (9am Jamaica Time). The opening round will see Trinidad and Tobago hosting Leewards at Inshan Ali Park, Windwards meet Barbados at PowerGen and Jamaica and Guyana do battle at the national Cricket Centre in Couva.

MATCH SCHEDULE

23-24 August

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands at Inshan Ali Park

Windward Islands vs Barbados at PowerGen

Jamaica vs. Guyana at NCC

26-27 August

Windward Islands vs. Guyana at NCC

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Jamaica at GPCG

Leeward Islands vs. Barbados at Inshan Ali Park

30-31 August

Leeward Islands vs. Jamaica at GPCG

Barbados vs. Guyana at Inshan Ali Park

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Windward Islands at NCC

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 21, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Minister commits suicide!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield Braithwaite Junior Championship

James claims Best Boxer Award, as Guyana retain the Winfield...

Aug 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 6th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite International Youth Schoolboy/girls Boxing tournament reached its conclusion on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela...
Read More
American Richardson claims world gold in women’s 100m

American Richardson claims world gold in...

Aug 22, 2023

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs title

Barbados capture CWI Rising Stars U17 50 overs...

Aug 22, 2023

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Jessica Callender is new Women’s Chess Champion

Aug 22, 2023

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School Champion, Good Hope Secondary Takes Second Place 

Leguan Secondary is National Golf School...

Aug 22, 2023

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters continues

Competition ramps up, as exciting encounters...

Aug 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]