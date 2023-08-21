Venezuelan woman confesses to stabbing man to death

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman has confessed to the fatal stabbing of a miner identified as ‘Sunny’ who was killed at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the fatal stabbing occurred sometime between August 17 and 18, 2023.

Orianma Naomi Silva Figueira, a 23-year-old female from Puerto Ordas, Venezuela is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

During an interview on Saturday, Figueira told detectives at the Bartica Police Station that she stabbed the miner with a retractable knife that she had in her possession. The police reported that Figueira was cautioned and told of the allegation of the murder of Sunny, to which she admitted, stating that the deceased had attacked her when she refused to dance with him at a shop in Kumung Kumung. The woman told the police that she later went to the victim’s camp later that night, where she saw him lying in a hammock. She then took a retractable knife and dealt Sunny three stabs about his body.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 23:00hrs on August 17, Sunny was in the company of two female Venezuelan nationals and others drinking alcohol at a shop, when he approached one of the ladies and requested to dance with her.

Reports are the Venezuelan woman declined Sunny’s request, which caused him to become annoyed, and he then held on to her. The woman, police reported, pushed Sunny away which then led to an argument between them.

Eyewitnesses reported that during the argument, the woman broke two bottles and threatened ‘Sunny’.

Persons at the shop attempted to calm the situation, but Sunny then began to behave disorderly and assaulted two of the men that were trying to subdue him. According to the police, the two men, in turn, dealt Sunny several cuffs and lashes about his body. He was later taken to his camp in an intoxicated state and sometime after, retired to bed.

On August 18, at about 06:00hrs, it was reported that the Venezuelan woman who Sunny had the argument with was seen running away from his camp. He was later discovered covered in blood, lying motionless in his hammock.

Police said, upon arrival at the camp, his (Sunny’s) body was examined and one stab wound was seen to his upper left side chest, two stab wounds were below his left armpit, and one to his upper left side back.