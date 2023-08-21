Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuelan woman confesses to stabbing man to death

Aug 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman has confessed to the fatal stabbing of a miner identified as ‘Sunny’ who was killed at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the fatal stabbing occurred sometime between August 17 and 18, 2023.

Orianma Naomi Silva Figueira, a 23-year-old female from Puerto Ordas, Venezuela is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

During an interview on Saturday, Figueira told detectives at the Bartica Police Station that she stabbed the miner with a retractable knife that she had in her possession. The police reported that Figueira was cautioned and told of the allegation of the murder of Sunny, to which she admitted, stating that the deceased had attacked her when she refused to dance with him at a shop in Kumung Kumung.  The woman told the police that she later went to the victim’s camp later that night, where she saw him lying in a hammock. She then took a retractable knife and dealt Sunny three stabs about his body.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 23:00hrs on August 17, Sunny was in the company of two female Venezuelan nationals and others drinking alcohol at a shop, when he approached one of the ladies and requested to dance with her.

Reports are the Venezuelan woman declined Sunny’s request, which caused him to become annoyed, and he then held on to her. The woman, police reported, pushed Sunny away which then led to an argument between them.

Eyewitnesses reported that during the argument, the woman broke two bottles and threatened ‘Sunny’.

Persons at the shop attempted to calm the situation, but Sunny then began to behave disorderly and assaulted two of the men that were trying to subdue him. According to the police, the two men, in turn, dealt Sunny several cuffs and lashes about his body. He was later taken to his camp in an intoxicated state and sometime after, retired to bed.

On August 18, at about 06:00hrs, it was reported that the Venezuelan woman who Sunny had the argument with was seen running away from his camp. He was later discovered covered in blood, lying motionless in his hammock.

Police said, upon arrival at the camp, his (Sunny’s) body was examined and one stab wound was seen to his upper left side chest, two stab wounds were below his left armpit, and one to his upper left side back.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana secure an impressive six wins on day two

Guyana secure an impressive six wins on day two

Aug 21, 2023

6th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Junior Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The second day of the Winfield Braithwaite International Junior’s Schoolboy and...
Read More
Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking Women’s World Cup

Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking...

Aug 21, 2023

Briton John claims Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race title

Briton John claims Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle...

Aug 21, 2023

Archibald PB in men’s 100m semis; Abrams bows out of women’s 400m

Archibald PB in men’s 100m semis; Abrams bows...

Aug 21, 2023

ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 final set for Sunday

ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 final set for Sunday

Aug 21, 2023

Superstars U-16 beat Vaughan Cricket Club in T&DCA Juniors T20 competition

Superstars U-16 beat Vaughan Cricket Club in...

Aug 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]