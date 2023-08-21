Uitvlugt Warriors humble Pouderoyen FC 2-1

Kaieteur Sports – Uitvlugt Warriors maintained their unbeaten run in the West Demerara FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) when they held off a stiff challenge by Pouderoyen FC to win 2-1 in the sole match contested Saturday at the Tuschen Community Centre ground.

The first game of the double-header was a no show by Number One All Stars in their scheduled game versus Uprising FC, but the feature match produced a close encounter.

The Warriors took the attack to Pouderoyen from the opening whistle and after 28 minutes broke the deadlock through Kevis Fraser. Seven minutes later, Dwayne St. Kitts missed a golden opportunity to level the score when he failed to convert from the Penalty mark.

The equaliser came in the 71st minute, thanks to Matthew Chidume. Within 2 minutes the Warriors regained the lead as Sherlock Phillips sealed the victory. The Warriors were then reduced to 10 after Fraser received his 2nd Yellow card in the 75th minute.

Pouderoyen failed to capitalize on the one man advantage in the final 15 minutes and the Warriors took all 3 points.

The Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) designed by the Guyana Football Federation is the main sponsor of the competition.