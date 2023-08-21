Tons from Cornelia Ida and Wakenaam Players highlight ACG’s One Guyana Festival Cricket Match in Toronto

Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese players Zaheer Allard and Krishna Persaud hit 117 retired out and 107 respectively to highlight the Association of Concerned Guyanese (ACG) One Guyana Festival 15-overs exhibition match last Saturday in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

The right-handed Allard who was born in Suriname and grew up at Cornelia Ida slammed 14 sixes and four fours as ACG All-Stars piled up a respectable 233-4 from the allotted 15-overs while Persaud helped his team Aces Cricket Club reached 183-9 at the conclusion of the 15-overs.

The right-handed Persaud, who hails from Wakenaan, Essequibo, struck three fours and 12 sixes as Sanheev Ramnarine grabbed 3-35 from his maximum three overs and he got support from Vikash Beharry who finished with 2-30 in his three overs as well.

Allard received assistance from Satesh Harilall with 42 while Beharry and Ramnarine chipped in with 23 and 21 respectively.

The winning team collected a trophy and the runners-up side one as well. Allard was adjudged player-of-the-match by prominent Cricket Journalist Ravendra Madholall and he took home a trophy, too.

All the players were given a Certificate of Appreciation by the ACG for their participation.

The event marked the ACG’s 50 anniversary and all who attended were entertained by music, dancing and other activities.