Taxi-driver arrested for possession of air gun, revolver

Aug 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A taxi-driver was on Saturday morning arrested after he was found with an Air Gun and a .32 Taurus Revolver in his Lot 161 Area ‘G’ Stratsphey, East-Coast-Demerara, home.

Arrested, Raphael Samuels

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the firearm was found in the bedroom of 29-year-old Raphael Samuels. Around 06:00 hours on Saturday, a party of policemen acting on information received went to the Stratsphey home.

On arrival at the address, the ranks gained entry to the yard through an open southern gate, made contact with the occupant, identified themselves as police officers, and told the occupants they would like to conduct a search of the building and their personal belongings, to which they complied.

The firearm and air gun

A search in one of the bedrooms occupied by Samuels unearthed a black metal object suspected to be an air gun wrapped in a yellow pillowcase. In addition, a second metal object suspected to be a firearm was found in a black plastic bag on a wooden vanity in the room. Samuels was asked to produce a firearm licence which he said he did not have. He was immediately told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

Samuels and two other occupants of the house, along with the suspected air gun and firearm were taken to the Vigilance Police Station.

On arrival at the station, the suspected firearm was inspected in the presence of Raphael Samuels, and it was observed to be a .38 Taurus Revolver, without ammunition. The firearm was placed in an evidence box, marked, sealed and lodged.  The suspect was placed into police custody pending investigation. He is slated to be charged.

