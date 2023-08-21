Superstars U-16 beat Vaughan Cricket Club in T&DCA Juniors T20 competition

Kaieteur Sports – Superstars defeated Vaughan Cricket Club by eight wickets last Sunday in the continuation of the 2023 Toronto and District Cricket Association (T&DCA) juniors 20-overs competition at Thackeray ground, Etobicoke.

Leading the way were opener and Muadh Shariff and his fellow opening partner and skipper Fayyaz Alli Hanif with 62 and 51 not out respectively.

Superstars reached 138-2 in the 17th over replying to Vaughan Cricket Club’s inadequate 137-5 from the 20-overs.

Muadh and Hanif, the son of former Guyana first-class wicketkeeper/batsman Azib Alli Hanif, posted up a solid 97-run stand.

Both batsmen struck eight fours during their stay at the crease.

Earlier, the winning team won the toss and opted to bowl. Dharm Patel hit a top-score of 48 while Yuvraj Dhillon contributed 31. They two also featured in a steady, 80-run first-wicket stand. The team continued to bat positively with Sahijvir Dhaliwal also making a contribution with 31 arriving at number 3. Apart from them, the innings lost its strength after five wickets fell for only 14 runs.

The action is set to continue on Sunday.