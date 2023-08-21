Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 final set for Sunday

Aug 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Excitement galore is anticipated for this Sunday when the 2023 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes 10-10 knockout competition final will take place.

Royston Crandon

Preceding the championship game, which is billed for 11:30 am, the two semi-final matches begin at 09:00 am also on Sunday at the Emancipation Park, Dixee-407 in Brampton.

Eight teams are still in the race with the quarter-final segment slated for Saturday commencing from 09:00 am.

Defending champions Brampton Gladiators will clash with 11-Man Army at Hanover Public School ground and on the adjacent pitch, Pegasus trading punches with Cool Runningz.

Still in Brampton across at Robert J. Lee school venue, Sunshine will tackle Smashers and at Thackeray facility in Etobicoke, Masters and Enterprise will do battle.

Recently, Brampton Gladiators pulled off a thriller to dethrone Masters in the 15-overs final while Sunshine got the better of Masters in the “Test” format competition.

Some high-profile players on show this weekend include former Guyana and West Indies player Royston Crandon of Sunshine, Azib Ali Hanif of Masters, ex-Guyana first-class captain Damodar Daesrath of Brampton Gladiators and Devo Ramsawak of Pegasus, Ryan Moore of Enterprise, Kyle Karran of Cool Runningz and Amzad Hassan of Smashers among others.

Meanwhile, President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus is in high praise to Satishwar Persaud, the Managing Director of Adana Homes for his sponsorship again this year.

For this version, typically there are fireworks from the first legitimate ball.



