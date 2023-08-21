Guyana secure an impressive six wins on day two

6th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Junior Boxing C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The second day of the Winfield Braithwaite International Junior’s Schoolboy and Schoolgirls Boxing Championship unfurled with a riveting display of pugilistic prowess on Saturday at the National Gymnasium located along Mandela Avenue. A thrilling lineup of 12 bouts graced the evening, encompassing six captivating Junior finals and one enthralling girls’ final.

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon, the boxing arena transformed into an arena of fistic fervor and an outpouring of raw emotions. Host nation, Guyana, had already clinched a remarkable five victories on the opening day. Returning for the second day, Guyana continued to exhibit commendable performance, securing six wins in seven finals.

The stage was set for an exhilarating showdown between Trinidad and Tobago’s Prince Charles and Barbados’ Jaheem Estwick in a Junior Lightweight (60kg) semi-final duel that had fans perched on the edge of their seats. Charles orchestrated a masterful display, asserting his dominance over the Barbadian combatant across all three pulsating rounds of the bout. Employing a combination of precise jabs and effective footwork, Charles corralled Estwick against the ropes. Estwick, showing skillful maneuverability, kept Charles on his toes, compelling him to exert greater effort as he sought to unleash his potent right-hook. However, Charles maintained his momentum, connecting with a flurry of punches that outpaced his adversary, ultimately clinching victory through points.

This resounding contest paved the way for yet another enthralling spectacle, this time for the Schoolboy Light Bantamweight (56kg) final between Guyana’s Ryan Rogers and Barbados’ Maliki Estwick. The resonant sound of the opening bell heralded Rogers’ aggressive onslaught, unleashing a barrage of combination punches that sent Estwick to the canvas twice during the second round. Unyielding, Rogers’ right-fist proved insurmountable for Estwick, who succumbed again in the third round, prompting the referee to halt the contest mere seconds before its conclusion. Rogers emerged triumphant, his victory solidified by the discerning judgment of the scorecard.

Shemroy Wintz of Guyana continued the national momentum, securing an emphatic victory over St. Lucia’s Jack Suraj in the first round. Wintz’s explosive style proved overpowering for Suraj, as he unleashed a torrent of blows that backed Suraj against the ropes. The referee intervened as Suraj struggled to regain composure after an eight-count, ultimately awarding Wintz a well-deserved victory.

Eon Bancroft of Guyana later triumphed over St. Lucia’s Ovey Charemange in the Junior (63kg) final, while Drewshawn Willery of Guyana bested Jamal Muhammed of Trinidad and Tobago in the schoolboy 40kg final. In the Junior 80kg division, Cai Reid of Barbados emerged victorious against St. Lucia’s Jeananan Gaspard, and Joshua Rene of St. Lucia clinched victory against Grenada’s Joshua Clyne after an electrifying three-round battle.

The excitement persisted with the commencement of the schoolgirls’ semi-finals and finals, marred only by the absence of Guyana’s Tianna Moore. Angelica Rogers, also hailing from Guyana, engaged in a fierce clash against Reyna John of Trinidad and Tobago in the schoolgirls’ 48kg finals. Both fighters exhibited impressive skills, with John enduring two knockdowns before rallying mightily in the third round. In the end, John secured the victory via points.

The final two bouts of the evening showcased Guyana’s Chance Niles facing off against Trinidad and Tobago’s Matthew Newallo, as well as Grenada’s Kino Griffith challenging Joshua Thambaran of Guyana. However, Niles commenced the fight with an aggressive stance, landing solid jabs in pursuit of his left-hook. Newallo strategically kept Niles at bay, but ultimately Niles was awarded the victory based on the judges’ scorecards. Meanwhile, Thambaran swiftly concluded his bout with Griffith, triumphing one minute and eight seconds into the first round. Despite Griffith’s resilience through three eight-counts early on, Thambaran’s dominance prevailed, leading to a stoppage and securing his victory through RSC.

The action continued yesterday at the same venue with the final night action.