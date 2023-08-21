Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Fisherman finds body while catching iguana

Aug 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A fisherman hunting for iguanas in his backyard on Saturday stumbled upon the body of a taxi driver who had reportedly been missing for two days.

The body was later identified to be that of Orvril Adamson Pedro, a 34-year-old man. Pedro’s remains were found during the morning hours in a clump of bushes at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).  It is also believed to be an ex-policeman, but investigators will verify later today if he was indeed one of them.

Police visited the location around 10:00hrs on Saturday. No marks of violence were reportedly seen on the remains. Police however found a black wallet containing his ID card in one of his pockets. A Samsung Galaxy S9 was also found next to his body.  Police are now waiting for an autopsy to determine his cause of death, but in the meantime investigations are ongoing.

Pedro plied his trade as a taxi driver in the vicinity of Robb and Light Streets, Georgetown. One Person recalled that the last time they saw Pedro alive, he received a strange phone call and suddenly left in a car.

Pedro’s customers and friends described him as one who was very polite and always wore a smile on his face.

