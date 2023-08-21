Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Farmer arrested for possession of unlicensed shotgun, ammo

Aug 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old farmer was on Saturday arrested after he was found with an unlicensed shotgun and ammunition at Mariro Ranch, Karasabai, Region Nine.

The police reported that the farmer, Kelbert Isaac, of South Pakaraimas, admitted to not being a licensed firearm holder.

Around 16:00 hours on Saturday, acting on information received, Deputy Superintendent Ally, Inspector Winter and Detective Constable Alleyne went to Mariro Ranch.

On arrival at the Ranch house, Isaac was contacted and told that the police received information that he had a firearm at the ranch and, as such, would like to search the premises.

The shotgun and ammunition

The shotgun and ammunition

The Police reported that Isaac made no objections, and the ranch was searched in his presence. A brown 12-gauge shotgun was found braced to a wall along with three 12-gauge cartridges in a blue and white plastic bag on a wooden table inside the ranch house.

Isaac was asked if he had a firearm licence, and he responded “No Sir”. Isaac was then cautioned about the offence, arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana secure an impressive six wins on day two

Guyana secure an impressive six wins on day two

Aug 21, 2023

6th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Junior Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The second day of the Winfield Braithwaite International Junior’s Schoolboy and...
Read More
Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking Women’s World Cup

Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking...

Aug 21, 2023

Briton John claims Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race title

Briton John claims Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle...

Aug 21, 2023

Archibald PB in men’s 100m semis; Abrams bows out of women’s 400m

Archibald PB in men’s 100m semis; Abrams bows...

Aug 21, 2023

ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 final set for Sunday

ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 final set for Sunday

Aug 21, 2023

Superstars U-16 beat Vaughan Cricket Club in T&DCA Juniors T20 competition

Superstars U-16 beat Vaughan Cricket Club in...

Aug 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]