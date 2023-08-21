Farmer arrested for possession of unlicensed shotgun, ammo

Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old farmer was on Saturday arrested after he was found with an unlicensed shotgun and ammunition at Mariro Ranch, Karasabai, Region Nine.
The police reported that the farmer, Kelbert Isaac, of South Pakaraimas, admitted to not being a licensed firearm holder.
Around 16:00 hours on Saturday, acting on information received, Deputy Superintendent Ally, Inspector Winter and Detective Constable Alleyne went to Mariro Ranch.
On arrival at the Ranch house, Isaac was contacted and told that the police received information that he had a firearm at the ranch and, as such, would like to search the premises.
The Police reported that Isaac made no objections, and the ranch was searched in his presence. A brown 12-gauge shotgun was found braced to a wall along with three 12-gauge cartridges in a blue and white plastic bag on a wooden table inside the ranch house.
Isaac was asked if he had a firearm licence, and he responded “No Sir”. Isaac was then cautioned about the offence, arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.
