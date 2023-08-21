Clay Brick Road resident murdered after cuffing man to face

Latest update August 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – A 29 year-old man of Clay Brick Road, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Saturday night brutally murdered after allegedly cuffing a man to his face.
Police identified the victim as Bharrat Gendalall better known as Premesh, a driver. According to police, the man he allegedly cuffed to the face along with five other masked men ambushed him in his yard around 19:45hrs, and stabbed him to death.
Investigators learnt that Gendalall had just come home from work that evening and was liming with some friends in front of his house. He reportedly crossed over the road to urinate when a car drove beside him.
The driver, according to police, stepped out of the car and started arguing with Gendalall. As the argument was ongoing, Gendalall allegedly cuffed the man to his face. The man then entered his vehicle and drove off while Gendalall entered his yard.
A short while after, the car returned and stopped in front of Gendalall’s home. The driver and five masked men ran out of the vehicle and ambushed him. Gendalall was reportedly stabbed to the chest and in the process fell to the ground as the men escaped.
Relatives picked up Gendalall and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where died while receiving medical attention.
As police hunt his killers, the entire community is left in disbelief. One of the residents in the area said in a Facebook comment, “He was a very loving person to his family and to everyone in the community, May his soul rest in peace.”
