Briton John claims Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race title

Kaieteur Sports – The 19th edition of the Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race, a sponsored event by Ricks and Sari’s, took place on Saturday morning within the confines of the National Park’s Inner Circuit on Thomas Lands. The race witnessed the prowess of the senior cyclist, Briton John, who dominated the senior category by crossing the finish line in a remarkable time of one hour and 19 minutes.

Junior cyclist Aaron Newton exhibited an impressive performance, securing a well-deserved first place in the junior’s category ahead of his competitor, Alex Leung.

The event commenced with the seasoned United We Stand cycling champion, Briton John, initially facing a slow start. As the race kicked off, a compact cluster of cyclists set a swift pace to establish a lead, breaking away from the trailing contenders.

The peleton maintained a tight formation during the first three laps, but John surged ahead on the back stretch as the fourth lap approached. Carrying a slight advantage into the fifth lap, he then took full control of the race. With determination propelling him, John expanded his lead as the race progressed, steadily approaching the final sprint down the home stretch.

His acceleration during this decisive phase of the race solidified his victory in the senior category. Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey closely pursued him, finishing in second and third place respectively, after putting forth commendable efforts, while, Robin Persaud, Kwame Ridley, Aaron Newton, occupied the next three places.

In the Over-50-Open race, Junior Nile and Ian Jackson showcased their cycling acumen, securing the first and second place positions, respectively.

In the Junior category, Aaron Newton demonstrated his skill by surpassing Alexander Leung, who had previously dominated the Open category in last year’s competition.