Archibald PB in men’s 100m semis; Abrams bows out of women’s 400m

…Guyana wraps up participation at World Athletics Championships

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s journey at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, concluded yesterday with both Emanuel Archibald and Aliyah Abrams facing exits from their respective events; Archibald in the men’s 100m semifinals and Abrams in the women’s 400m.

Archibald’s showing at this year’s World Championships demonstrates his progress in the sport while adding another significant chapter to Guyana’s athletics history.

His path to the semifinals included a preliminary round victory with a time of 10.27s, followed by the heats where he clocked 10.20s to secure a third-place finish, trailing behind American Christian Coleman and 2018 Commonwealth Champion Akani Simbine of South Africa.

However, despite Archibald’s impressive achievement of a Personal Best time of 10.13s, surpassing his previous mark of 10.14s, it wasn’t quite enough to secure his progression.

Nonetheless, his performance brought him closer to Adam Harris’ 2014 time of 10.12 seconds, a national record set by the US-based sprinter at the Hamptons International Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Abrams competed in Heat 5, Lane 3 of the women’s 400m, completing the race in 51.44s and landing fifth place in a heat won by Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke (50.80s).

Despite marking the fourth-fastest time of her season, Abrams fell short of advancing the Guyanese national record holder in the women’s 400m (50.20 seconds) to the finals in Budapest.