Weather spoils double-header featuring Amazon Warriors

Aug 20, 2023

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023

Teams share points following ruined games

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors had their opening match versus the St. Lucia Kings scrapped due to weather as Saturday’s double header was ruined at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Saturday was ravaged by intermittent showers forcing what was a highly-anticipated battle for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the home team, St. Lucia Kings, to a 5 overs aside battle, to which both teams shared points.

Azam Khan of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a 6 during his innings against St. Lucia Kings. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Azam Khan of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a 6 during his innings against St. Lucia Kings. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Jair Mcallister (R) of Saint Lucia Kings celebrates the dismissal of Azam Khan (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Jair Mcallister (R) of Saint Lucia Kings celebrates the dismissal of Azam Khan (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Warriors sped to 56-2 from their quota, led by opener Saim Ayub who hit 3 fours and a six in 21 off 16 and a firery innings of 21 from 11 not out by Azam Khan which featured 2 huge sixes and a four.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Saim Ayub was crafty with his shot at the top of the order. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Saim Ayub was crafty with his shot at the top of the order. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Chris Sole (1-22) and Jair McAllister (1-7) did what they could for the Kings, who were unable to take the field for the chase, as officials called curtains on the match, bringing a sad end to what was dubbed to be an exciting match.

Also, the opening match earlier in the day, was also stopped due to rain as the Trinbago Knight Riders managed to reach 19-1 after 3 overs versus the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, before the weather had its final say.

The tournament is scheduled to continue today at the same venue with another double-header that will see the Barbados Royals face the Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening match at 10:00 hrs while the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots oppose the home team, the St. Lucia Kings, at 19:00 hrs.

