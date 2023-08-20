Weather spoils double-header featuring Amazon Warriors

Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2023 Sports
Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023…
– Teams share points following ruined games
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors had their opening match versus the St. Lucia Kings scrapped due to weather as Saturday’s double header was ruined at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Saturday was ravaged by intermittent showers forcing what was a highly-anticipated battle for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the home team, St. Lucia Kings, to a 5 overs aside battle, to which both teams shared points.
The Warriors sped to 56-2 from their quota, led by opener Saim Ayub who hit 3 fours and a six in 21 off 16 and a firery innings of 21 from 11 not out by Azam Khan which featured 2 huge sixes and a four.
Chris Sole (1-22) and Jair McAllister (1-7) did what they could for the Kings, who were unable to take the field for the chase, as officials called curtains on the match, bringing a sad end to what was dubbed to be an exciting match.
Also, the opening match earlier in the day, was also stopped due to rain as the Trinbago Knight Riders managed to reach 19-1 after 3 overs versus the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, before the weather had its final say.
The tournament is scheduled to continue today at the same venue with another double-header that will see the Barbados Royals face the Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening match at 10:00 hrs while the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots oppose the home team, the St. Lucia Kings, at 19:00 hrs.
57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.
Aug 20, 2023World Athletic Championship 2023… …Allyah Abrams to compete in today’s women’s 400m By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Emanuel Archibald continues to script his own narrative in the...
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo remains a bundle of contradictions. At his most recent press conference he said that Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]