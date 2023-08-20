RHT Farfan and Mendes to clash in today’s finale

Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2023 Sports
RL Construction BCB U-15 Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – The Area ‘H’ Ground will come alive today when the Berbice Cricket Board hosts the finals of its 2023 RL Construction Under 15 Tournament. The Tournament started early in the year with eighteen (18) teams competing. Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes had advanced to the finals after defeating Bath while Rose Hall Canje crushed Cotton Tree by a massive 184 runs in the other semi-finals.
Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Ltd will be led by national player Sohail Mohamed while the visiting team would be spearheaded by Adrian Hetmyer. Mohamed is expected to be supported by Tameshwar Deonandan, Raffel McKenzie, Moonish Rampersaud, Aakash Sooklall, Dev Seepersaud, Leon Reddi and Kumalchan Ramnarace.
Rose Hall Canje effort will be led by Richard Ramdeholl, Luke Amsterdam, Adil Hemraj and Brandon Grimmond.
The winning team, runner up and Man of the Finals will be awarded trophies and cash prizes.
Meanwhile, playing at the Jai Hind Ground in Canje, the RHCCC amassed 203 all out in 47.5 overs with national Under 13 vice-captain Richard Ramdehol top scoring with a delightful 95 not out and Luke Amsterdam, 26. Ramdehol was left unbeaten after he ran out of partners.
Bowling for Cotton Tree, David Alfred took 3 for 45, Fayad Gafoor 2 for 31 and Arif Bacchus 2 for 24. In response, the first-time semi-finalists Cotton Tree CC was shot out for a meager 19 from 8.1 overs as medium pacer Adrian Hetymer and Adhil Hemraj created havoc. Heytmer claimed 4 for 6 from 4.1 overs while Hemraj had figures of 4 for 12 from 4 impressive overs.
The tournament is sponsored by Rondall Lewis of RL Construction Ltd.
